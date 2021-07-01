As written yesterday, USD/JPY top at 110.98 and 111.05 traded to 111.02 at the 10 AM hour from 110.41 lows at 2 AM or 61 pips. USD/JPY 110.41 was located between 110.22 and 110.77 as written to 5 vital numbers.
EUR/USD achieved 1.1849 at the 10 AM hour between 1.1839 to 1.1855 while EUR/JPY traded to 131.62 from 131.28 and mid-range to 5 vital numbers. EUR/USD is trading oversold to oversold while USD/JPY trades overbought to overbought and the most dangerous situation offered by markets. Explains why EUR/JPY traded mid-range yet EUR/JPY was oversold from a vital point at 131.20.
FX cross pairs in traditional and normally traded markets trade range higher than USD and Non-USD counterparts because all are afforded wider ranges.
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, and NZD/USD trade from oversold to more oversold while USD/JPY and USD/CHF overbought to overbought. This will change upon corrections however shorts to EUR/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD are impossible as well as longs in USD/JPY and USD/CHF. USD/CAD as the opposite to USD/JPY and USD/CHF trades oversold.
Today's EUR/JPY vital point is located at 131.17 and 5 vital numbers: 130.93, 131.05, 131.11, 131.92, and 132.16.
USD/JPY 5 vital numbers: 110.59, 110.69, 110.73, 111.43 and 111.71. Longer range target for USD/JPY 110.25.
EUR/USD 5 vtal numbers 1.1778, 1.1789, 1.1802, 1.1868 and 1.189. Longer range target for EUR/USD is 1.1949.
As written GBP/NZD would lead the way and GBP/NZD traded 1.9620 to 1.9852 or 232 pips. GBP/NZD matched last week's shorts at 232 pips to the 1.9661 targets from 1.9800's. Look for lower targets at 1.9687 and 26 pips above last week's 1.9661. Overall, GBP/NZD fails to trade any progress except to trade ranges.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
