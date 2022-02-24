USD/JPY 's weekly trade: Short 115.57 and 115.64 to target 114.76. Highs achieved 115.23, and lows 114.40. Entry was missed by 34 pips and lows traded 36 pips lower. Target achieved however its an imperative to compensate for bottoms and tops to ensure balance to the price which maintains balance at all times to any trade week.

Best option is to declare this week's trade into week 13 as zero pips as entry was missed. Missed was 80 ish pips. In actuality, nothing was missed on an 83 pip range week. If traders caught the day trade at the 115.03 target then pips were banked.

Current 2 days remain to day trades to recoup the missed 83 pips. No problem.

Yesterday's USD/JPY day trade ranged from 114.95 to 115.19 or 24 pips. Here;'s yesterday's day trade 114.45, 114.74, 115.32, 115.61. USD/JPY traded neutral to neutral as the 4 numbers implied. For Brian Twomey and our traders, profit was banked.

After 18 years and the study and research of the currency price, we are not in it to ever lose nor to ever not profit. And bank on this statement as 10 years of trades and writings at fxstreet proves the point.

Nothing changed since 2012 entries and targets except adjustments to strategies as the speed of the currency price radically changed. As changes occured, strategies adjusted. If changes happen in the future as expected, we'll adjust again.

USD/JPY today's 4 numbers: 113.91, 114.20, 114.78 and 115.07.

EUR/USD 4 numbers: 1.1192, 1.1220, 1.1277 and 1.1306.

GBP/JPY target at 153.00's written Sunday achieved lows at 154.16 from 156.00's, NZD/USD for RBNZ dead stopped at 0.6809 and 2 pips from 0.6811 and 0.6828. GBP/USD achieved lows at 1.3462 and just ahead of vital 1.3446. Above 2 levels at 1.3599 and 1.3676 offered while GBP/USD traded to weekly highs at 1.3636.

Next week begins week 14 and USD/JPY banked +1738 pips or 150 ish pips per week to exclude day trades.

USD/JPY last week big break was located at 114.40 and today 114.32 and a dropping line. The close price Friday is expected at 114.70. USD/JPY is inching closer to overall target at 113.39 and 112.74.

Both EUR/USD and USD/JPY sit massively oversold. EUR/USD will lead the way much higher next week to target upper 1.1300;s.

GBP/USD 1.3446 and 1.3384 is expected to hold next week as oversold GBP/USD travels higher along with GBP/JPY. GBP/NZD finally achieved targets at 2.000;s from 1.20400 highs. GBP/NZD traded 500 pips short over the last 2 weeks.

Oversold to EUR/AUD and GBP/AUD. The overall driver pair is AUD/GBP as GBP/AUD is the better trade to EUR/AUD. AUD/EUR contains range problems and explains why AUD/USD traded 120 pips this week.

NZD/USD and oversold looks good for longs next week to target 0.6745 then the break at 0.6769. NZD cross pairs are compliant to oversold except NZD/CAD as the outlier.

CAD/CHF traded almost 90 pips this week, 139 for CAD/JPY and 133 pips for USD/CAD. The problem pair in the mix is USD/CAD. USD/CAD will remain a problem pair next week.

Overall to next week is expected a good range trade week.