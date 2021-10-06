USD/CAD as written Sunday: Short below 1.2609 to target 1.2526. USD/CAD achieved lows at 1.2544 for +65 pips. Target was off by 18 pips so long 1.2526 to target 1.2562 for 36 extra pips was nullified.

An extra leg to USD'CAD 's weekly trade should've been added as long above 1.2609 to target 1.2716 then stated was short 1.2716 to target 1.2633.

At 1.2609 broke higher and traded to 1.2640 for 31 pips.

We trade up then down and down and up perfectly all week as demonstrated. USD/CAD is operating correctly but CAD's counterparts EUR/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY and USD/CHF are off kilter and trading in non moveable ranges.

USD/JPY and USD/CHF began the week massive overbought and remains massive overbought while EUR/USD and NZD/USD began the week massive oversold and remains massive oversold. AUD/USD as written Sunday held neutrality although today's drop takes places AUD in neutrality and no change for the week on a 65 pip range.

Unusual AUD/USD is newly defined as the world's first fixed currency until the RBA's headline interest rate at 0.10 changes. Daily support and resistance points are counted by fingers as AUD doesn't and can't ever change. A change in Fed rates however would force the RBA to move the 0.10 headline rate as would be the case for all central banks.

All central banks follow the Fed, never to lead and only to follow if and when taper and interest rate changes materialize. Biden and the Democrats are in power therefore taper and interest rate changes are in deep question as long as Biden remains president.

My contention is Powell won't be around much longer and will be replaced by a traditional democrat hardline communist type such as Yellen. Democrats are in no short supply to find hardline communists.

Taper and interest rate changes won't be seen under this new communist. For now taper and interest rate changes are just dreams to be replaced by increased spending.

In the case of Powell's replacement, politics leads economics. Economics is meaningless to politics, particularly when Democrats are in power.

GBP/JPY traded a 200 pip range, EUR/JPY 93 pips, and 68 pips for CAD/JPY, 91 pips for AUD/JPY and 30 pips for NZD/JPY. As written Sunday and correct. stand clear NZD/JPY.

USD V Non USD as in EUR/USD and NZD/USD must close the massive gap to USD/JPY and USD/CHF to again create better trade ranges. This means deeply oversold EUR/USD and NZD/USD higher and short USD/JPY and USD/CHF. Failure to close tha gap then trades exist as long only EUR/USD and NZD/USD and short only USD/JPY. The best trade is short USD/JPY to 110.75 and EUR/USD long. No need to bother with USD/CHF.

The bright spot for the week was GBP as GBP/USD began the week deeply oversold and traded 100 pips straight up. GBP/USD now trades neutral, oversold GBP/JPY , neutral GBP/CHF, massive oversold GBP/CAD, deeply overbought GBP/NZD.

Higher EUR/USD for now represents a correction unless 1.1757 trades higher while the 5 year average remains below at 1.1400's. EUR/USD's trade range today is about 300 pips from 1.1400's to 1.1700's. At 1.1500's, EUR/USD trades oversold at the low end of the range. EUR/USD matches to overbought USD/JPY for a double trade as USD/JPY is EUR/USD direct opposite.