The RBNZ had 2 choices to interest rate decisions. Either New Zealand market interest rates required a drop or headline at 0.25 was forced to rise. RBNZ interest rates for many weeks traded in higher elevations without drops. The entire structure of rates traded in the vicinity of 150 basis points easily over the past 2 - 3 weeks and many miles above Fed rates.
At approximately 150 basis points matches the tracking of the Fed's 10 year yield at current 1.51. New Zealand's 10 year yield at 2.00 trades 50 basis points above USD's 10 year and AUD's 10 year trades alongside the Fed at current 1.57.
At 150 basis points broken down then means RBNZ rates trade right about 40 basis points above Fed rates and quite high from past years.
The RBNZ's OCR rate traded far below headline for many weeks. The raise to 0.50 brought RBNZ's average rates to a normal level from a massive miles high scale. Another raise would further drop the averages.
The RBNZ's concern was averages and this required a drop because the 150 ish basis point range hasn't changed which explains NZD/USD 50 pip move upon the raise announcement. NZD/USD lacked movement to its range.
The RBNZ's move as usual was smart yet forced but also a forward view decision as the RBNZ is well prepared to raise again if and / or when the Fed raises but also prepared for a drop if economic times grow worse. A drop won' t hurt the RBNZ nor NZD.
NZD/USD and EUR/USD trade massive oversold while AUD/USD and GBP/USD trade fairly neutral. The top and bottom, NZD and EUR oversold V middle currencies AUD and GBP neutral is perfectly correct to alignments.
NZD/USD targets easily 0.6984 and 0.6956 for today's day trade. EUR/USD targets upper 1.1600's, low 1.1700's. For today's day trade, EUR/USD targets 1.1613 and 1.1605 on a break of 1.1584.
USD/CAD trades oversold and miles overbought USD/JPY while USD/CHF turned fairly neutral. USD/JPY will become the odd ball currency next week to oversold /neutral to USD/CAD and USD/CHF.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD prints falling wedge near multi-day low as MACD teases bulls
EUR/USD picks up bids around 1.1555 during the early Asian session on Friday as bears take a breather. The major currency dropped to the lowest since July 2020 on Wednesday but refrained from any strong moves afterward.
GBP/USD: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement challenges bulls above 1.3600
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3615-20 during Friday’s Asian session, following the heaviest daily run-up in three. The cable pair cheers sustained break of the 10-DMA and previous resistance line from September 14. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of July-September fall guards immediate upside.
Gold seesawing around $1,755 awaiting the Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold is seesawing around $1,750-$1,760 as the Asian session kicks in. The lack of a catalyst has kept the yellow metal at familiar levels. It seems that investors are awaiting the NFP, which could confirm a bond taper announcement by the Fed November meeting.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000.
NFP Preview: What to expect for USD?
Non-farm payrolls are scheduled for release on Friday and investors are looking forward to a strong report. Job growth is expected to top 500K with the unemployment rate falling to at least 5.1 percent. The US dollar held steady ahead of the report.