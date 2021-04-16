Yesterday's EUR/USD as written, EUR/USD lower must sustain below 1.1986 to target next 1.1958 and 1.1943. A significant break below 1.1929 target a lower EUR/USD.

Today, EUR/USD lower must sustain below 1.1985 to target next 1.1958 and 1.1945. A significant break below 1.1931 target a lower EUR/USD.

What changed in 24 hours? 2 pips.

AUD/USD yesterday, AUD/USD below 0.7748 targets 0.7658 then 0.7636 on a break of 0.7703.

Today, AUD/USD below 0.7752 targets 0.7662 then 0.7640 on a break of 0.7707.

What changed in 24 hours ? 4 pips.

Yesterday, NZD/USD below 0.7165 targets 0.7092 on a break of 0.7128.

NZD/USD today, NZD/USD below 0.7166 targets 0.7095 on a break of 0.7130.

What changed in 24 hours? 2 pips

GBP Yesterday, GBP/USD below 1.3846 targets 1.3767, 1.3728, and deep caution at 1.3688.

Today, GBP/USD below 1.3841 targets 1.3764, 1.3722, and deep caution at 1.3687.

What changed in 24 hours, 5 Pips.

Yesterday USD/CAD, deeply oversold at 1.2467 and targets 1.2536 then 1.2551 and 1.2583.

Today USD/CAD, deeply oversold at 1.2467 and targets 1.2535 then 1.2579 and 1.2604.

What changed in 24 hours? Few pips.

Yesterday USD/CHF sits deeply oversold 0.9222 and 0.9248.

USD/CHF big line above is located at 0.9248 to target 0.9274, 0.9287, and 0.9301.

USD/CHF today, USD/CHF sits deeply oversold 0.9091 and 0.9065. USD/CHF big line above is located at 0.9193 to target 0.9219, 0.9244, and 0.9295.

What changed in 24 hours? 32 pips.

Yesterday USD/JPY, USD/JPY is decided by 109.59 above and 108.71 below.

Below 108.71 targets 108.28. Above 109.59 targets 110.02, 110.24 and 110.46.

Today USD/JPY decided by 109.54 above and 108.68 below. Below 108.68 targets 108.26. Above 109.54 targets 109.96 110.17 and 110.39.

What changed in 24 hours? 5 pips.

Yesterday DXY, At current 91.61, DXY trades in range from 91.43 to the 10-year monthly average bottom at 89.95, above 91.43 trades the 135 pips range from 91.43 to 92.78.

Today DXY, Current 91.59, range 91.43 to 92.78.

What changed in 24 hours? Nothing.