EUR/USD not only traded to day trade lows yesterday at 1.1519 but at the 2:00 pm hour and at the close of the bond market, EUR/USD broke 1.1490. Lows at 1.1464 traded 7 pips above the next point at 1.1457 as reported yesterday.

EUR/USD now completes a full 6-month circle from the July 2020 break higher at 1.1400's to 1.2300's in January 2021. Took 9 months on this trip for EUR/USD to trade from 1.2300's to break 1.1490. As written and shown many times over many years on these pages, all EUR/USD trends reverse as a neutral currency pair but also as a leader currency.

The first sign of reversal from 1.2300's was vital averages were falling instead of rising to inform long term strategy was short only. Today's vital averages are falling and vital averages are as follows 1.1601, 1.1613. 1.1654 and 1.1681. Weeks ago was reported 1.1665 and 1.1620 and today 1.1654 and 1.1613.

Short strategies continue unless averages begin to rise again. Today's EUR/USD day trade lows are located at 1.1423, 1.1441, 1.1456. Compared to yesterday, 1.1457, 1.1429, 1.1379, 1.1258, and 1.1197.

Not much difference from longer-term vital points today trades. Why day trades are used for extra pips during the week and to rely on much easier weekly trades as main profits. And because day trades require screen watching to trade vital points as opposed to no screen watching for weekly trades. Set and go and live life for weekly trades.

AUD/USD

AUD/USD is the next to threaten a break at the 5-year average at 0.7310. Lower on a break to consult long-term AUD/USD as written, targets 0.7285, 0.7237, 0.7180, and 0.7166.

AUD/USD day trade 5 vital numbers are located today at 0.7277, 0.7296, 0.7302, 0.7332 and 0.7351.

AUD/JPY 5 years is located at 80.00's and from current 83.00's, contains a long way to drop. AUD/JPY as reported yesterday, dropped +100 ish pips in 3 weeks to gain zero traction.

GBP/USD

Current price path is located at 1.3094, 1.3115, 1.3117, 1.3120, 1.3136, 1.3273. For higher, GBP/USD must break above 1.3405 and 1.3479.

Day trade highs are located at 1.3458 and 1.3492.

USD/JPY weekly trade results

As written Sunday, USD/JPY targets 114.27 and 114.36 then targets shorts at 113.40.

USD/JPY achieved highs so far at 114.15 from 112.72 lows or + 143 pips. Day trade highs are located at 114.22 and 114.51. Grab shorts if USD/JPY rises.

Entries? How many profits do traders wish to earn as entries don't matter a hill of beans?

And completed by pen, paper, and calculator. All will receive just what is paid for using Technical analysis.