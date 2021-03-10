As written yesterday to simultaneous targets for 5 currency pairs, here's the results

USD/JPY Low 108.57 Perfect

USD/CAD 1.2587, Lows 12590

EUR/JPY 129.74, High 129.54

EUR/USD 1.1921, Highs 1.1915

GBP/USD 1.3915, Highs 1.3899

GBP/USD achieved 1.3899 then decided to travel 16 more pips at the allotted 9 am cutoff hour for day trades to 1.3915. A very nasty move however nothing new to GBP as this currency is as skitzy as it was born in the modern day of the 1960's GBP re price.

GBP remains undecided to its calling as a leading or laggard currency pair. GBP lags more than leads and its position as middle currency is the result of late price moves. Regardless to 1.3899 or 1.3915, shorts were achieved as well as longs. And factored only for quick day trade pips.

Today is CPiI and most vital is the yearly number 1.4 previous and 1.7 expected. By 1.7 is expected to trade above the 10 year yield at 1.55 while 1.4 remains confined between the 7 and 10 year.

Calculations to CPI changed from a calculation on its own to see true CPI to the Democrat party desire for chained CPI. If CPI is chained then its as if the calculation is from an index based on the previous CPI release rather than a true CPI reading from the normal base period. Chained CPI holds the release month to month to extremely small moves.

CPI last at 1.4 in December rose from 1.3 or 0.10. Then 1.8 to 1.7. Since the middle 2020's, CPI hasn't moved quarter to quarter yet bread, milk, eggs and basic staples seems to rise every month.

The Fed had no choice to inform in 2020, it changed its CPI view to average Inflation within a range to understand CPI now means 2% may run hot or cold, above or below 2%. Central banks such as Canada lacked any choice except to follow. In reality, will we actually see 2.5% Inflation then Milk, bread and eggs rise further.

The central banks specifically the BOE in 2016 /2107 informed day trades contain 3 chances to profit and those 3 opportunities existed to Europe, UK and 8;30 am USD news events. The masters of volatility destroyers went further. CPI today in reality should offer a 100 pip move so says the BOE. Instead, CPI's value today is ohh 20 pips The central banks stiffed traders severely.

If a trader is interested in economics then CPI holds value but if profits to CPI is more important then here's how the trades run today against all known price information.

In today's price series for currencies and all market price instruments, only 4 numbers contain any value and this within 7 hours of day trades. The remainder numbers are fluff but installed to watch day trades unfolod and to allow longs and shorts since not many pips trade.

The EUR/USD price series: 12.1812, 1.1818, 1.1827, 1.1836, 1.1842,

1.1879, 1.1887, 1.,1894, 1.1902, 1.1917, 1.1924 and 1.1932.

Only 4 valued numbers: 1.1818, 1.1836 Vs 1.1902 and 1.1936. Every other number is meaningless. Most traders today will offer an entry and target possibly within this price series but respectfully, those numbers are wrong for entries and targets. For the vast majority of 7 hours, prices remain neutral and untouchable within the price series. Daytrades are either a long waiting game to screen watchers for the correct price to trade or set entries and targets then enjoy the day. And pay no attention to CPI.