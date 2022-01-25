The day trade duration runs from 1:30 am EST to 9:00 AM EST. An exchange rate as in EUR/USD 1.1307 has been transformed from an interest rate to an exchange rate so traders aren't trading interest rates to interest rates. By trading exchange rates, the frame of reference changes to understandable numbers. If any exchange rate moves even by 1 pip means an interest rate moved as an exchange rate or any market price cannot move without interest rate backing.
Below answers how bad are day trades and how much has markets died. Far worse than I believed. The day trade is irrelevant and a waste of time as traders will spend the greater part of their time watching screens and charts against practically zero movements.
My intrerest rate system is in place since 2015 and invented from central banks and central bank interest rates. Central banks literally destroyed interest rate movements as seen from exchange rate fluctuations.
Below are day trades and what normally traded over past decades.
Here's yesterday morning EUR/USD.
EUR/USD
Long Short Line 1.1315.
Most Important 1.1278 and 1.1294 Vs 1.1322, 1.1329, 1.1336, 1.1343, 1.1357, 1.1364 and 1.1372.
Bottom 1.1258 achieves by 1.1286 and 1.1272.
Upper target 1.1372.
Continuation Fail 1.1343.
Hourly Ranges, Note 1.1336 above and 1.1294 below.
1:30 am to 2:00 am = 1.1314 to 1.1322 or 8 pips.
2:00 am to 3:am = 1.1328 to 1.1319 or 9 pips.
3:00 am to 4:00 am = 1.1332 to 1.1309 or 23 pips. This is new release hour.
4:00 am to 5:00 am = 1.1335 to 1.1320 or 15 pips.
5 am to 6 am = 1.1327 to 1.1313 or 14 pips.
6 am to 7 am = 1.1321 to 1.1300 or 21 pips.
7 am to 8 am = 1.1309 to 1.1296 or 13 pips.
8 am to 9 am = 1.1306 to 1.1294 or 12 pips..
Range 1.1335 to 1.1294 or 41 pips or 20 above and 21 below.
Total Hourly average price 14.37 pips, a deviation of 4.94 pips.
Before 3 am news = 8.5 pip hourly average.
3 am to 9 am = 15 pip hourly average price.
Maximum range 114 pips, 1/2 range 57.
1/4 range of 57 = 14.25 pips. or 1/4 range of 114 = 28.5 pips.
1/4 of 41 pips = 10.25 pips.
EUR/USD 10 am to 11 am
Long Short Line 1.1304.
Most Important 1.1267 and 1.1283 Vs 1.1311, 1.1318, 1.1325, 1.1332, 1.1346, 1.1353 and 1.1361.
Bottom 1.1247 achieves by 1.1275 and 1.1261.
Upper target 1.1361.
Continuation Fail 1.1332.
9 am to 10 am = 1.1303 to 1.1289 or 14 pips.
10 am to 11 am = 1.1290 to 1.1304 or 14 pips.
EUR/USD Asia 8:30 to 1:30 am.
Long short Line 1.1322.
Most Important 1.1290 and 1.1301 Vs 1.1329, 1.1336, 1.1343, 1.1350, 1.1364, 1.1371 and 1.1379.
Bottom 1.1265 achieves by 1.1293 and 1.1279.
Upper target 1.1379.
Continuation fail 1.1350.
8:30 pm est to 9:00 pm = 1.1304 to 1.1310 or 6 pips.
9 pm to 10 pm = 1.1309 to 1.1317 or 8 pips.
10 pm to 11 pm = 1.1308 to 1.1313 or 5 pips.
11 pm to 12 pm = 1.1315 to 1.1309 or 6 pips.
12 pm to 1 am = 1.1313 to 1.1307 or 6 pips.
1 am to 1:30 am = 1.1309 to 1.1305 or 4 pips.
Total range 1.1304 to 1.1317 or 13 pips and hourly average 1.1310.
Average hourly price 5.83 pips, a deviation of 1.21 pips.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
