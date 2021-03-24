My words March 5th and restated over many weeks: NZD/USD as bottom currency becomes the defining pair by a break of 0.7138. A break lower brings down the house to non USD pairs, specifically GBP/USD and AUD/USD.
EUR/USD already broke 1.`1941 then it became a matter of time for NZD/USD to follow then AUD/USD and GBP/USD.
NZD/USD broke 0.7116 yesterday and that was required for AUD/USD to break 0.7643 and today's GBP/USD break at 1.3701. USD pairs followed higher and those are EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD and EUR/GBP.
USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs lower. Formal breaks to EUR, GBP, AUD and NZD will end the false reporting over weeks to Yields runs USD/JPY. The Correlation problem USD/JPY contains with GBP, EUR, NZD and AUD will now break from positive to negative. And in its rightful currency market position.
AUD/USD downside is as good to EUR/AUD 1.5656 from current 1.5544. EUR/AUD breaks higher then much lower for AUD/USD. Next significant AUD points 0.7607, 0.7575 and 0.7509.
EUR/USD and NZD/USD are both deeply oversold and impossible to trade short. GBP/USD is the only hope for shorts but 1.3645 stops further downside for today. EUR/USD next points are located at 1.1856, 1.1891 and 1.1927.
As usual over last 10 years: accuracy, correct commentary, correct entries and targets. I'll never hurt reader accounts by throwing out thin air numbers, offering false commentary or offering phantom set ups.
I urge readers to view entries, targets and commentaries from the websites and you find easily 80% wrong. GBP/JPY at 152 wasn't flashing green, only 1 bank was correct to 128 EUR/JPY and the other bank wrong to 132 on the very same day. The list, strories, inaccuracies and hypocrisies from websites are long, endless and a disgrace to traders. Buyer beware.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1850, shrugging off data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, near the four-month lows. The dollar benefits from upbeat US prospects while the eurozone is struggling with a sluggish vaccination campaign. Eurozone PMIs significantly beat expectations while US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Tesla starts accepting Bitcoin as payment and BTC price regains track to new all-time highs
American electric vehicle Tesla has started accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment, according to its CEO Elon Musk.
Shallow XAU/USD rebound fails to convince bulls
XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase on Wednesday. USD starts to gather strength as 10-year US T-bond yield turns north. Near-term technical outlook remains neutral with a bearish bias.
Palantir Technologies Inc shares tumble 4%, threaten $23 mark
Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) booked nearly 4% daily loss on Tuesday to finish the day just above the $23 threshold. The stocks struggled for directional for the most part of Tuesday’s trading session but the bears regained control in the American afternoon.