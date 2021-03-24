My words March 5th and restated over many weeks: NZD/USD as bottom currency becomes the defining pair by a break of 0.7138. A break lower brings down the house to non USD pairs, specifically GBP/USD and AUD/USD.

EUR/USD already broke 1.`1941 then it became a matter of time for NZD/USD to follow then AUD/USD and GBP/USD.

NZD/USD broke 0.7116 yesterday and that was required for AUD/USD to break 0.7643 and today's GBP/USD break at 1.3701. USD pairs followed higher and those are EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD and EUR/GBP.

USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs lower. Formal breaks to EUR, GBP, AUD and NZD will end the false reporting over weeks to Yields runs USD/JPY. The Correlation problem USD/JPY contains with GBP, EUR, NZD and AUD will now break from positive to negative. And in its rightful currency market position.

AUD/USD downside is as good to EUR/AUD 1.5656 from current 1.5544. EUR/AUD breaks higher then much lower for AUD/USD. Next significant AUD points 0.7607, 0.7575 and 0.7509.

EUR/USD and NZD/USD are both deeply oversold and impossible to trade short. GBP/USD is the only hope for shorts but 1.3645 stops further downside for today. EUR/USD next points are located at 1.1856, 1.1891 and 1.1927.

As usual over last 10 years: accuracy, correct commentary, correct entries and targets. I'll never hurt reader accounts by throwing out thin air numbers, offering false commentary or offering phantom set ups.

I urge readers to view entries, targets and commentaries from the websites and you find easily 80% wrong. GBP/JPY at 152 wasn't flashing green, only 1 bank was correct to 128 EUR/JPY and the other bank wrong to 132 on the very same day. The list, strories, inaccuracies and hypocrisies from websites are long, endless and a disgrace to traders. Buyer beware.