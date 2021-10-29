EUR/USD yesterday for the ECB traded 1.1581 to 1.1635 or the same 50 pips offered by all central bank meetings. Here's yesterday's 5 numbers 1.1543, 1.1562, 1.1576, 1.1631 and 1.1662.

Despite 50 pips, the trade for ECB was middle range to middle range from 1.1562 to 1.1631 and the same typical trades for all central bank meetings and explains why central bank meetings only trade 50 pips as all meetings trade middle range to middle range.

The better trade was long 1.1543 to 1.1562 to target 1.1576 and 1.1631 with focus on 1.1620. Pips were guaranteed for this trade as much distance existed to move.

Then ECB weighs in at the 10 am hour and EUR/USD breaks 1.1665 against most vital 1.1714 and achieved highs at 1.1685 for 20 pips. What's the strategy here? Long the break for a few pips, leave and don't trade or short ahead of 1.1714.

For the 10:00 am hour, only 1 hour decides the move as many central banks are next up to report exchange rate responses beginning at 11:00 am. At 1.1714 is far more vital than 1.1665.

Also at 10: 00 am is ECB time. All I can add here is the ECB doesn't always offer a fair game for traders and why exit day trades at 10;00. Notice from 1.1685 highs, EUR/USD remained inside a 1.1691 to 1.1664 lows for 13 straight hours.

The BOE assisted to take EUR/USD higher in the `11:00 am hour. All centrak banks after the BOE for 13 hours, offered massive support to both 1.1685 and 1.1691.

While emphasis is placed on central banks, market prices contain as much significance to future prices as much as the central banks. Traders are up against absolute pros with full knowledge and information. They understand the simplicity and at the same time, the briliance yet sophistication to the market price.

Today's big break for EUR/USD is located at 1.1719 and a rising average against a rising price which normally suggests a EUR/USD drop as 1.1719 will continue to rise against a rising price. Had 1.1719 dropped from a rising price then we look long for longer term trades targets.

Since 1.1691 traded yesterday, it no longer exists as an important point. Its leaves the market and all factors of trade assistance. Actual for today is 1.1692 and located between 1.`1692 to 1.1699. Always go forward with your price and never ever behind. To look backwards is to view prices that no longer are vital to trades.

Today's 5 vital numbers are located at 1.1619, 1.1641, 1.1655, 1.1707 and 1.1736. Break at 1.1719 trades to 1.1736.

For next week, a close today in the low 1.1600;s is acceptable for longs next week. If we don't see this close, EUR/USD will be relegated to low trade rankings and not worth the effort.

If GBP/USD remains a dead mover today then GBP/USD leaves top trae rankings.

AUD/USD and NZD/USD currently set up presently as far better and easier trades than EUR/USD and GBP/USD.

USD/CAD and USD/CHF are both long next week and short USD/JPY and CHF/JPY. A higher close for GBP/JPY sets up currently for shorts. GBP/CAD long but 1.7065 must break higher. EUR/CAD is the better trade.