When EUR/USD broke above the 5 year average July 2020 at 1.1400's, EUR traded to 1.2300's by January 2021 or 6 months later.

EUR/USD is again at threat to possibly break below 5 year averages at again exactly 1.1478. Remember words and examples shown from many posts over the years: all EUR/USD tends reverse as EUR/USD is a highly neutral currency pair.

To some degree, EUR/USD is a leader currency pair to currency markets. For example, 1.2300's reversed to its 5 year average. Lows at 1.0300's reversed to 1.1400 at the 5 year then broke above to 1.2300's.

The 5 year average represented middle grounds for EUR/USD since January 2017 while 1.3200's was the big break for EUR/USD in 2014 when the ECB went negative interest rates.

Overall currency markets as USD and Non USD to include EUR/EM and USD/EM threaten breaks at 5 year averages. Most currency pairs are in do or die situations to 5 and 10 year average breaks. Current EUR/USD vs Non USD currency pairs trade at wide wide oversold and overbought extremes.

The mixed messages to EUR/EM and USD/EM over last weeks is due from USD/EM currencies broke below 5 and 10 year averages while EUR/EM trades above. Yet not all currency pairs are uniform nor in agreement.

DXY at 95.00 located the 5 year average.

The strategy moving forward is all USD short and EUR/USD long until a resolution is seen from 5 and 10 year averages. Breaks below and above 5 and 10 year averages would change the strategy. Current USD is massively overbought while EUR/USD and non USD pairs are massively oversold. Either way, a massive trend is upon us.

Below is a long list of 5, 10 and 15 year averages. Listed is SGD as this pair is vitally , vitally important in the EM and G28 lineup of currencies. USD/TRY and EUR/TRY both trade above 5 and 10 year averages. EUR/TRY and EUR/SEK are the exact same currency pairs as exchange rates are the exact same. EUR/NOK is not far away at a 9.000 exchange rate.

EUR/USD 1.1478 at 5Y.

GBP/USD 1.3065 5Y.

USD/CAD 1.3068.

Note the GBP/USD and USD/CAD relationship at 1.3000's. This relationship governs all Currency markets.

AUD/USD 0.7315 5Y.

NZD/USD 0.6850 5Y.

USD/JPY 109.41 5Y.

USD/CHF 0.9536 10Y.

JPY cross pairs

EUR/JPY 126.85 15Y.

GBP/JPY 149.66 10Y.

AUD/JPY 80.05 5Y.

NZD/JPY 76.28 10Y.

CAD/JPY 87.18 15Y V 86.45 10Y.

CHF/JPY 113.37 5Y.

CHF cross pairs

EUR/CHF 1.1074 5Y.

GBP/CHF 1.2607 5Y.

AUD/CHF 0.7062 5Y.

NZD/CHF 0.6613 5Y.

CAD cross pairs

EUR/CAD 1.4984 5Y Vs 1.4554 15 Y.

GBP/CAD 1.7055 5Y Vs 1.7280 10Y.

AUD/CAD 0.8546 5Y.

NZD/CAD 0.8818 10Y Vs 0.8941 5Y.

NZD

EUR/NZD 1.6783 5Y.

GBP/NZD 1.9617 10Y Vs 1.9100 5Y.

EUR/GBP 0.8788 5Y Vs 0.8413 15 Y.

USD/EM

USD/CNY 6.7489 5Y.

USD/CZK 22.10 10Y Vs 22.73 5Y.

USD/DKK 6.5024 5Y.

USD/HRK 6.5228 5Y.

USD/HUF 287.69 5Y.

USD/IDR 14076. 35 5Y.

USD/INR 70.03 15Y.

USD/MXN 19.79 5Y.

USD/MYR 4.1`722 5Y.

USD/NOK 8.6233 5Y.

USD/PLN 3.7986 5Y.

USD/RON 4.1204 5Y.

USD/RUB 15.90 5Y.

USD/SEK 8.9063 5Y.

USD/SGD 1.3662 5Y.

USD/ZAR 14.3767 5Y.

EUR/EM

EUR/CNY 7.7385 5Y.

EUR/CZK 26.03 5Y Vs 26.28 10Y.

EUR/HRK 7.4738 5Y Vs 7.5244 10Y.

EUR/HUF 329.85 5Y.

EUR/INR 80.36 5Y.

EUR/MXN 22.70.

EUR/MYR 4.7840 5Y.

EUR/NOK 9.9855 5Y.

EUR/PLN 4.3528 5Y Vs 4.2890 10Y.

EUR/RON 4.7231 5Y.

EUR/RUB 75.71 5Y.

EUR/SEK 10.2037 5Y Vs 9.6128 10Y.

EUR/SGD 1.5669 5Y vs 1.5892 10Y.

EUR/ZAR 16.4867. 5Y.