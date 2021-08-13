On an incredibly dead mover trade week, EUR/USD traded a 69 pip range. As written Sunday, EUR/EM began the week deeply oversold and remains oversold along with EUR/USD. Long-only EUR/EM strategies remain and short USD/EM into next week or until proper levels trade.

EUR/CNY longs target 7.6520, Highs 7.6301, +150 pips. Oversold and long into next week to target 7.5420.

Targets never change as they are written in Mathematical stone. Only one Brian Twomey exists in this world as target trading was achieved over 9 years ago as demonstrated many times here. EM currencies move far and wide and even on dead G28 trade weeks.

Profits are huge however a sincerely good trade strategy is required. Spreads are far and wide for EM currencies. It's the premium required to trade. Profits always exist to EM currencies even on dead G28 trade weeks.

EUR/CZK longs Target 25.4697, highs 25.4442, miss by 6 pips. Remains oversold. Long into next week.

EUR/HRK Longs Target 7.5107, Highs 7.5061.

EUR/HUF Longs Target 355.49, Highs 355.67 Call it perfect. Oversold and long into next week.

EUR/ILS Longs Target 3.8270, Highs 3.8006, Oversold and longs into next week.

EUR/INR Longs target 88.13, highs 87.52. Massive oversold, Longs into next week.

EUR/MXN Longs target 23.77, highs 23.65, Massive oversold, longs into next week.

EUR/PLN Shorts target 4.5623, Lows 4.5575, few extra free pips. Massive overbought, shorts into next week.

USD/EM

USD/BRL Must break 5.2137 to trade lower. BRL broke and traded 500 pips lower to 5.1646.

USD/CNY Shorts target 6.4734., Lows 6.4716, call it perfect. Neutral into next week.

USD/DKk Shorts target 6.2878, Lows 6.3272 from 6.3543. Overbought, shorts into next week.

USD/HRK Shorts target 6.3432, Lows 6.3772. Massive overbought, shorts into next week.

USD/HUF Lower must Break 299.08, Held, neutral into next week.

USD/MYR Short targets 4.2137, Lows 4.2108. Call it perfect. neutral into next week.

USD/RON Shorts target 4.1610, Lows 4.1734, from 4.2004, overbought, short into next week.

USD/TRY Shorts target 8.6043, Target achieved. Oversold into next week.

USD/ZAR shorts target 14.5906, Lows 14.5790. Massive overbought into next week.