As forecast yesterday, AUD/GBP forecast GBPAUD informs 1.8129 to 1.7946.

Highs 1.8055, Lows 1.7942 Perfect +113 pips.

Perfect.

AUD/EUR predicts EURAUD ranges from 1.5634 to 1.5475.

Highs 1.5587, Lows 1.5527.

Not much action to EURAUD yesterday.

EUR/AUD today big break located at 1.5661. Highs achieved 1.5662.

GBP/JPY as written targets 149.00's and 400 pip shorts. GBP/JPY achieved 149.00's. Highs this week 153.39.

New trades

NZD/EUR forecasts EUR/NZD 1.7015 to 1.6843. Long bottoms and short top strategies.

CAD/EUR predicts EUR/CAD 1.5042 to 1.4889.

CAD/GBP forecasts GBP/CAD 1.7352 to 1.7173.

NZD/GBP predicts GBP/NZD 1.9512 to 1.9308.

GBP/EUR Forecasts EUR/GBP 0.8721 to 0.8634.

The concept: 20 and 30 pips forecasts 100's of pips perfectly.

Trades may or may not run for 24 hours however trades are running only to 10:00 am EST.

EUR/USD

200 day average yesterday 1.1968. Today 1.1967.

Any system fails to show 1.1967 as 200 day average is wrong and this includes everybody to again lead traders to ruin.

