As forecast yesterday, AUD/GBP forecast GBPAUD informs 1.8129 to 1.7946.
Highs 1.8055, Lows 1.7942 Perfect +113 pips.
Perfect.
AUD/EUR predicts EURAUD ranges from 1.5634 to 1.5475.
Highs 1.5587, Lows 1.5527.
Not much action to EURAUD yesterday.
EUR/AUD today big break located at 1.5661. Highs achieved 1.5662.
GBP/JPY as written targets 149.00's and 400 pip shorts. GBP/JPY achieved 149.00's. Highs this week 153.39.
New trades
NZD/EUR forecasts EUR/NZD 1.7015 to 1.6843. Long bottoms and short top strategies.
CAD/EUR predicts EUR/CAD 1.5042 to 1.4889.
CAD/GBP forecasts GBP/CAD 1.7352 to 1.7173.
NZD/GBP predicts GBP/NZD 1.9512 to 1.9308.
GBP/EUR Forecasts EUR/GBP 0.8721 to 0.8634.
The concept: 20 and 30 pips forecasts 100's of pips perfectly.
Trades may or may not run for 24 hours however trades are running only to 10:00 am EST.
EUR/USD
200 day average yesterday 1.1968. Today 1.1967.
Any system fails to show 1.1967 as 200 day average is wrong and this includes everybody to again lead traders to ruin.
For interested, on my site is forecast and predictions for each universe of currency pairs: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, JPY. Not shown exactly how to forecast but general concepts are highlighted in detail.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
