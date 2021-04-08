As AUD/EUR forecast yesterday to EUR/AUD, ranges informed 1.5610 to 1.5451. EUR/AUD achieved perfectly at 1.5610 then dropped 46 pips to 1.5564.
AUD/GBP forecast to GBP/AUD informed ranges from 1.8129 to 1.7946. GBP/AUD achieved 1.8137 then dropped 135 pips to 1.8002.
To predict exchange rates to exchange rates is not only near perfect and profitable but may or may not be exact to entry because exchange rate prices are never, ever correct. Not sure if the concept to a correct price exists to any market price. But incorrect market prices is what creates trade able prices and trade able markets otherwise no price exists to trade.
Since 1972 and the free float, trade able market prices existed. The last time markets traded freely to trade able prices was pre Bretton Woods 1944.
Yet traded able prices speaks to freely moveable prices but that concept is far from the truth. In 90% + instances, market prices are fixed to interest rates and this is a brand new concept never tried in markets. Price movements are fixed to parameters completely controlled by interest rates and today, completely controlled by central banks since 2016.
To some degree, its a criminal offense because central banks allow the market price to travel only so far. This means profits and percentages are fixed.
AUD/GBP today to forecast GBP/AUD informs 1.8129 to 1.7946. Today, GBP/AUD forecasts the same exact entries and targets as yesterday. Nothing changed. Talk about a Fixed system. GBP/AUD big break for lower is located at 1.7999.
AUD/EUR forecasts EUR/AUD ranges today from 1.5634 to 1.5475. EUR/AUD big break is located at 1.5648. AUD/EUR trades EUR/AUD to the brink.
EUR/USD Big break is located at 1.1908 while GBP/USD is located at 1.3701. As mentioned, GBP/USD must trade to 1.3500's.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
