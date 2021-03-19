As written Sunday to USD Vs EM currencies, big winners this week were USD/TRY, USD/ZAR, USD/CZK, USD/BRL, USD/MXN. See USD/DKK violated reported level by 2 pips then bounced. Overbought USD/HUF maintained overbought throughout the week. USD/BRL traded 2100 pips. USD/MYR and USD/RON continues same correlations.
Ranges and vital MA's for the week
USD/DKK. 6.2031. Range 6.2028 to 6.2572 or 544 pips.
USD/BRL 5.5241. Range 5.4738 to 5.6831 or 2093 pips. Short below 5.5241 to 5.4738 = +503 pips.
USD/PLN. 3.7793. Range 3.8271 to 3.8820 or 549 pips.
USD/RON. 4.0663. Range 4.0757 to 4.1114 or 357 pips.
USD/MYR. 4.0871. Range 4.1026 to 4.1279 or 253 pips.
USD/MXN. 20.7647. Range 20.8195 to 20.2818. Break 20.7647 to 20.2818 = +4829 pips.
USD/HUF. 301.95. Range. 309.91 to 305.72 or 419 pips.
USD/CZK. 21.8793. Range 22.0127 to to 21.7316. Break 21.8793 to 21.7316 = + 1477 pips.
USD/TRY. 7.4612. Range 7.6380 to 7.2687. Break 7.4612 to 7.2687 = + 1925 Pips.
USD/ZAR. 15.2559. Range 15.0212 to 14.6120 or 4092 pips.
