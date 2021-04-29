As written in FX Commentary Sunday, 12 EM currency trades offered, and results below. USD/HRK or the Croatian Kuna is a terrific currency pair.

The majority of trading action to price moves are located in the EM space as G28 currencies are located in horrendous positions to force slow price speeds. The difference to EM currencies is allowable to wider trade ranges. Otherwise no difference except the currency name and exchange rate number. It is all the same.

USD/PLN Long 3.7596 and 3.7530 to target 3.7827.

Actual 3.7596 to 3.8070 + 474 pips.

USD/MYR long or short at 4.1098, below targets 4.0937 and higher targets 4.1219.

Actual 4.1098 to 4.0950 +148 pips.

USD/CZK Long 21.27 to target 21.67.

Actual 21.30 to 21.53 +23 pips.

USD/DKK long 6.1474 to target 6.1868.

Actual 6.1372 to 6.1667 +295 pips.

USD/HRK Long 6.2582 to target 6.2967.

Actual 6.2463 to 6.2773 +310 pips.

USD/HUF Long 299.28 and 298.88 to target 300.85.

Actual 299.80 to 300.85 +105 pips.

USD/RUB Long 74.79 and 74.66 to target 75.46.

Actual 74.64 to 75.16 + 52 pips.

USD/TRY Short 3.3774 and 8.3930 to target 8.1589.

Actual 8.4822 to 8.1528.

From entry 2402 pips.

8 currency pairs, 2 days, +3809 pips.

As trading year 18 approaches, trades are few and profits high as the specialization is target trading.