As written in Sunday's Commentary to EM entries and targets as follows.

USD/BRL breaks below 5.5769 to target 5.5535 or trades higher to target 5.6472.

Result, above 5.5769 to 5.6247 + 478 Pips.

Below 5.5769, then 5.5535, + 234.

Total +712 pips.

USD/DKK running trade, target 6.2266.

USD/HUF Long 300.73 and 300.50 to target 301.66.

Lows 298.99, highs 302.98.

Entry to target +116 pips.

USD/MYR short 4.1333 and 4.1358 to target 4.1210.

Result 4.1324 to 4.1210 + 114 Pips.

Total 114 pips.

USD/RON breaks below 4.1054 to target 4.0907 or trades to 4.1275 easily.

Result above 4.1054 then 4.1272 + 218 Pips.

Below 4.1054, then 4.0907, + 147.

Total +360 pips.

USD/RUB Below 75.82 targets 74.88 and above targets 76.38.

Result 76.38, + 56 pips, 75.82 held.

USD/TRY Long to target 8.1241 and 8.1396.

Result 8.1396.

USD/ZAR long from 14.3094 and 14.2970 targets 14.4959.

Lows 14.1848, Highs 14.3442.

Ongoing target and missed entry Yet running +472 pips.

6 trades, 3 days, + 1358 Pips.

As usual no stops ever required, nor charts, graphs, Fibs, nor 95% of wasted market talk due to its inability to make money . Yields, vaccines, lockdowns and a long list.

We're correct and exact traders for the most part for many, many years. Rare breed these days.