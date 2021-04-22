As written in Sunday's Commentary to EM entries and targets as follows.
USD/BRL breaks below 5.5769 to target 5.5535 or trades higher to target 5.6472.
Result, above 5.5769 to 5.6247 + 478 Pips.
Below 5.5769, then 5.5535, + 234.
Total +712 pips.
USD/DKK running trade, target 6.2266.
USD/HUF Long 300.73 and 300.50 to target 301.66.
Lows 298.99, highs 302.98.
Entry to target +116 pips.
USD/MYR short 4.1333 and 4.1358 to target 4.1210.
Result 4.1324 to 4.1210 + 114 Pips.
Total 114 pips.
USD/RON breaks below 4.1054 to target 4.0907 or trades to 4.1275 easily.
Result above 4.1054 then 4.1272 + 218 Pips.
Below 4.1054, then 4.0907, + 147.
Total +360 pips.
USD/RUB Below 75.82 targets 74.88 and above targets 76.38.
Result 76.38, + 56 pips, 75.82 held.
USD/TRY Long to target 8.1241 and 8.1396.
Result 8.1396.
USD/ZAR long from 14.3094 and 14.2970 targets 14.4959.
Lows 14.1848, Highs 14.3442.
Ongoing target and missed entry Yet running +472 pips.
6 trades, 3 days, + 1358 Pips.
As usual no stops ever required, nor charts, graphs, Fibs, nor 95% of wasted market talk due to its inability to make money . Yields, vaccines, lockdowns and a long list.
We're correct and exact traders for the most part for many, many years. Rare breed these days.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
