The week is still early, preliminary trade results below. EM currencies remain good movers and always good for profits and despite the current dead existence to G28.
USD/RUB overbought from its close at 77.39 targets easily 76.57 then 76.14.
Highs 77.72, lows 77.05.
USD/TRY severely overbought Lira from 8.1691 best short at 8.2251 and 8.2338 to target 8.0961 easily.
Highs 8.2288, Lows 8.1166 and +1122 pips.
USD/ZAR Long 14.5952 and 14.5832 to target 14.7869 then 14.8348.
Lows 14.5952, Highs 14.6670 and + 718 pip.
USD/MYR shorts at 4.1412 and 4.1441 to target 4.1236 then 4.1177.
Highs 4.1396, Lows 4.1320 Trade Runs +76 pips.
USD/RON close 1.1353, targets 4.1476 then 4.1573.
Lows 4.1286, Highs 4.1409.
USD/DKK oversold from close at 6.2504 targets easily 6.2829 while break at 6.2446 targets 6.2255.
6.2538 to high 6.2648 and +111 pips.
USD/DKK break at 6.2446 targets 6.2255. Current 6.2507.
USD/HUF oversold from 300.42 targets 302.61 then 302.90.
Lows 299.43, Highs 301.64 and + 122 from 300.42.
USD/PLN close at 3.8075 targets lower at 3.7807 then 3.7685.
Long 3.7807 and 3.7746 to target 3.8113.
Lows 3.7943, highs 3.8443.
Target complete +170 pips.
USD/BGN The Bulgarian Lev Range 1.6476 to 1.6408.
USD/ISK Range 127.44 to 127.83.
Usual story, trades are few, entries and target perfect to near perfect and profits always high.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
