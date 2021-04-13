The week is still early, preliminary trade results below. EM currencies remain good movers and always good for profits and despite the current dead existence to G28.

USD/RUB overbought from its close at 77.39 targets easily 76.57 then 76.14.

Highs 77.72, lows 77.05.

USD/TRY severely overbought Lira from 8.1691 best short at 8.2251 and 8.2338 to target 8.0961 easily.

Highs 8.2288, Lows 8.1166 and +1122 pips.

USD/ZAR Long 14.5952 and 14.5832 to target 14.7869 then 14.8348.

Lows 14.5952, Highs 14.6670 and + 718 pip.

USD/MYR shorts at 4.1412 and 4.1441 to target 4.1236 then 4.1177.

Highs 4.1396, Lows 4.1320 Trade Runs +76 pips.

USD/RON close 1.1353, targets 4.1476 then 4.1573.

Lows 4.1286, Highs 4.1409.

USD/DKK oversold from close at 6.2504 targets easily 6.2829 while break at 6.2446 targets 6.2255.

6.2538 to high 6.2648 and +111 pips.

USD/DKK break at 6.2446 targets 6.2255. Current 6.2507.

USD/HUF oversold from 300.42 targets 302.61 then 302.90.

Lows 299.43, Highs 301.64 and + 122 from 300.42.

USD/PLN close at 3.8075 targets lower at 3.7807 then 3.7685.

Long 3.7807 and 3.7746 to target 3.8113.

Lows 3.7943, highs 3.8443.

Target complete +170 pips.

USD/BGN The Bulgarian Lev Range 1.6476 to 1.6408.

USD/ISK Range 127.44 to 127.83.

Usual story, trades are few, entries and target perfect to near perfect and profits always high.