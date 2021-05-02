Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
EUR/USD: Defends 1.2000 but bears stay hopeful
EUR/USD struggles to overcome the heaviest daily losses in a year. Receding bullish bias of MACD, 100-day SMA breakdown direct sellers toward seven-week-old horizontal support. Bulls need a daily closing beyond 1.2100 to retake control.
GBP/USD: Bearish case building up
The GBP/USD pair lost roughly 150 pips on Friday to close the week in the red, a handful of pips above the 1.3800 threshold. GBP/USD is technically bearish and could complete a full retracement to 1.3668.
Dogecoin on the cusp of a massive 85% explosion
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a breakout from a bull flag established on the daily chart. The digital asset only faces one critical resistance level before a potential breakout to new all-time highs.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.