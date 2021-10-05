In Weekly EM markets, only a few currencies are worthy to trade. A few equates to 5 and 7? currencies. And the same EM currencies weekly appears as a common them. CNY For example ran strong this week Vs USD, NZD, GBP and CAD. CZK also ran strong.
Weekly at least 1 currency of the 7 majors is worthy to trade the entire category with an established direction, entry and target. CAD/EM short this week across the board was this week's 1 currency of the 7 majors then GBP and NZD.
Note the same currencies as for example, NZD/CNY, GBP/CNY and CAD/CNY.
Is USD really an opposite currency to trade against non USD. Note EUR/USD vs USD/CAD and the wide difference to prices. This wide division must close. Pre 2016, currency prices were uniform but after 2016's interest rate changes, Currency prices became individualized.
When USD/CAD shot to 1.2800's, EUR/USD didn't move. When USD/CAD spiked lower last week to achieve 1.2629 target, EUR/USD didn't move. Simultaneous long and longs or shorts and short to USD and non USD works post 2016.
NZD/CNY, GBP/CNY and CAD/CNY all achieved targets yesterday and in the same day.
Trade results in order as posted Sunday
NZD/CNY Target 4.5026, highs 4.5019 from 4.4740. +279 pips.
NZD/MYR target 2.9177, highs 2.9151. From 2.9006. +151 pips.
NZD/NOK open.
GBP
GBP/CNY target 8.7526, achieved from 8.7326. + 200 pips.
GBP/CZK target 29.6079, achieved from 29.5785. +294 pips.
GBP/MYR open and running profits.
CAD
CAD/DKK open and running profits.
CAD/HUF target 241.41, lows 241.93, from 243.72. +175 pips.
CAD/PLN target 3.1067, Lows 3.1097, from 3.1233, + 140 pips.
CAD/RON open and running profits.
6 trades complete, 1 day +1239 pips.
As usual no charts, graphs, fibs, stops. Trades achieved by pen, paper and calculator.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is attempting to pick up from 14-month lows at 1.1530
The euro ticks up from multi-month lows at 1.1530. The euro is trying to bounce up from multi-month lows at 1.1530 on Wednesday’s US trading session although it remains well below previous lows at 1.1560 so far.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold probes hidden bearish divergence above $1,750 on firmer sentiment
Gold edges higher following the rebound from weekly low. XAU/USD cheers improvement in the market sentiment, firmer around $1,763 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed weekly low before bouncing off $1,746 the previous day.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.