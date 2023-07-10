The above July 3rd Tankan Survey to the question of Business Conditions bottomed in 2021 /2020 from Covid but since recovered. The Survey is a compendium of questions to Investments, Sales, Profits, Income, inventories, employment, inflation. Tankan reveals the overall Business climate for Japan is functioning perfectly for small, medium and large Enterprises as termed by the BOJ.
Manufacturing for small, medium and larget enterprises increased tremendously from March and June 2023 while Non-manufacturing also increased but at a slower pace than Manufacturers. While Supply and Demand Conditions increased for Domestic and internaltional, the reading from March and June remains slightly negative.
From an Export perspective and derived from Adachi's June speech, Exports since 2016 traveled and continues to trade on a beautiful trend line higher.
All enterprises forecast Inflation at 2% and above for the next year and higher over years ahead. The BOJ highlighted since 2016 /2017 for Inflation to trade just above the 2% threshold.
The overall work performed by the BOJ to deeply view and a revamp to the necessary changes from previous disasters is astonishing as the BOJ is now working on all cylinders to policies.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
