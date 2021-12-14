On this day according to the CME's BOE Watch tool, 100% probability existed to no interest rate changes. Yesterday December 13 existed a 50% probability existed to raise Vs 50% to no change. On December 7 or 1 week ago, a 30% probability existed to no change and 70% chance to raise. On November 12 or 1 month ago, a 100 probability existed to a rate hike.

Sonia closed at 0.0468 from 0.0505 1 month ago Vs BOE's headline rate at 0.10 and offers a 6 point range. Factor Ronia or the new Repo rate index as the fun rate to Sonia and created in 2011 against a new Volume Weighted Average methodology to calculate the index in 2018 then the Sonia Vs Ronia range becomes about a 1 point difference.

Ronia's quarterly statistics for example and the last available data, here's the VWAP rates. July 2020 Average 0.0834 vs highs 0.1335 and lows -0.0230 or 5 and 6 point difference. August 2020 VWAP average 0.0729 Vs highs 0.1180 and lows 0.0107 or 4 points and 6 point difference. September 2020 VWAP average 0.0757 Vs highs 0.1150 and lows 0.0248 or 3 and 5 point difference.

The Ronia rate is then compounded daily and released by the BOE. Monday's Compound index then appears as 101.36993867, Friday as 101.36956291 a difference of 37576.00.

GBP/USD from 2018 to 2021 ranged 2300 pips fro 1.1900 to 1.4200's and 3900 pips from 2015 to 2018 as 1.5900's to 1.1900's.

Repo rates in the BOE interest rate system were once available as individual rates to cover 1 week to 1 year. The Ronia Index folded individual rates into an index.

Since Sonia is the big rate with available data, Sonia becomes the overall factor to oversold or overbought interest rates and GBP direction. Compound rates are daily rates since 2018 and not available as monthly averages while Ronia rates require a payment.

As mentioned before, never ever pay market people one nickel as many other ways exist to factor accurately GBP by interest rates. Like Currency analyst webinars, they should pay us to listen.

FTSE

As written 7311 short point and targets are found at 7162.79 and 7123.19. Lows achieved yesterday 7226 for +85 points.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq

From 4700's , lows achieved 4669.15 and +30 pips. Long way to short targets. NASDAQ achieved 15,4000's for +200 points and long way to short targets.

EUR/AUD broke 1.5810 and traded to 1.5893 highs. Short only is the strategy arond 1.5910 vs long AUD/USD.

EUR/USD now 6 attempts to break 1.1260's since Friday and all failed. EUR/USD traded today to 1.1265 and bounced again 50 pips to 1.1315. EUR/USD becomes oversold at 1.1278 and 1.1268. Long drops is the only strategy.

GBP/USD highs today are located at 1.3279 on a break of 1.3245.