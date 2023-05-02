Share:

The 90 day interest rate began in 1929 when President Hoover signed legislation to introduce T Bills to fund the government on a 3 month short term basis. The legislation offered ability to aution T Bills.

During the first offering, the Treasury offered $100 million, 90 day bills with payment due seven days later on settlement day. The auction actually saw investors bid for $224 million in bills with an average price of 99.181. Quoting bills three decimal places was part of the passed legislation. The government now earned cheap money to finance their operations.

Since 1929, all nation adopted the 90 day interest rate as the premiere rate to finance governments but the 90 day rate is the prime rate to forecast central bank interest rate changes.

The RBA lacks an interest rate probability tool such as the FED and BOE. But as seen from Fed Funds and SOFR rates, traders may easily factor their own probabilities and known before the CME posts.

The best method is what I term as the 5 Day Rule. If the 3 month interest rate moves 5 points in 5 days, the central bank will move interest rates and traders are alerted to an impending change.

The RBA's OCR rate was last at 3.60. The 3 month Bank Bill rate for the past 5 days traded as 3.71, 3.70, 3.66, 3.67, 3.65, 3.64. Since April 17, the 3 month interest rate traded lows at 3.63 and steadily rose to 3.71 on Monday.

The RBA was screaming rate rise for the past 2 weeks and the RBA delivered as the market expected. No mysteries and no surprises.

If the 3 month rate traded below OCR over 5 days then a rate decrease is expected by the market.

The 5 day Rule eliminates Probability tools as I'm not sure to its reliability.

The AUD/USD and RBA trade

The RBA Fixed AUD/USD at 0.6639. AUD/USD at the RBA interest rate announcement sat richter scale oversold at 0.6625. A raise says automatically, AUD/USD higher and known long before the announcement.

The break at 0.6639 traded to 0.6697 or +58 pips. Deeply oversold longs at 0.6625 then +72 pips.

By the next hour after the announcement, AUD/USD traded to 0.6707 highs. The RBA dead stopped AUD/USD by the next FIX at 0.6705.

AUD/USD currently trades 0.6695 and must break 0.6704 to target 0.6715, 0.6725 and 0.6746. Fail to break at 0.6704 then AUD/USD traded to 0.6683 and 0.6659.

Note RBA Fix at 0.6707 and my line at 0.6704. We're perfectly in line with the RBA and all central banks.