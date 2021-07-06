The RBA's target for OCR remains at 0.10 until 2023, 2024, never or infinity. Unless Inflation from 1.1 achieves sustainably 2 or 3%. The target fo the 3 year yield at current 0.44 from OCR at 0.10 is only 34 points away. This means many miles away and may never achieve target.

As stated many times, the RBA and central banks said nothing and wasted time spent to read the new jibberish. AUD/USD moved higher by 50 pips. That's all that counts. The RBA's words of fantasy are worth 50 pips. The RBA's talk of speculative daydreaming and Economics long ago de coupled from the actual market price and movements. Until interest rates come back to real focus again as in pre 2016 markets then de coupling Economics to market price moves will continue long into the future.

Ask this question. Did the RBA or backward RBA previews assist to make an informed trading decision. Of course not nor will future previews earn 1 pip and future RBA meetings will be worth 50 pips. Yet today traders will be inundated with RBA stuff yet it still won't earn 1 pip.

AUD/EUR traded 0.6356 to 0.6389 or 33 pips for its maximum while EUR/AUD traded 83 pips or 17 pips above AUD/EUR's 33 pips. Take AUD/EUR Max of 33 pips and times 2 then EUR/AUD 66 pip price is known in advance of RBA for an easy trade. The 17 extra pips were bonus points on the downside yet 17 pips will profit on the upside. Now all have 34 easy pips and known in advance of the actual trade.

AUD/USD now approaches vital 0.7612 while NZD/USD is on the verge at 0.7088 and GBP/USD at 1.3884. The best AUD/USD trades today on a break higher is 0.7625 and 0.7630 and NZD/USD 0.7127 and 0.7132.

The big winners this week so far was GBP/NZD, up 100 and down 100 pips. GBP/CAD achieved 100 pips higher and GBP/AUD achieved 56 pips higher and 134 pips lower. Waych for GBP/NZD and GBP/AUD higher for 100 pips.