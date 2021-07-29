As written Sunday for AUD/NZD: AUD/NZD begins the week deeply oversold as shorts are impossible. AUD/NZD closed at 1.0563 and longs are located at 1.0559 to target 1.0633 then 1.0648. for a quick 74 and 89 pips.

Lows achieved 1.0529 for 30 pips to shorts while longs so far achieved +64 pips from 1.0559 to 1.0623 highs. From 1.0529 then +84 pips. Targets failed to achieve yet AUD/NZD remains oversold as more upside will trade.

The recommendation on board for AUD/NZD was short to pay 30 pips to a deeply oversold currency price. Meanwhile, GBP/NZD was also deeply oversold from its close last week at 1.9644 and traveled 420 pips higher. EUR/NZD was oversold from 1.6857 to Monday's open and traded 208 pips higher to 1.7068.

Not only does currency pair trade selection matter but the direction must establish before the trade. Gambler's anonymous is always open with a 24/7 hotline to call. They should open a special department for currency analysts in order to speak immediately to a psychologist.

EUR/AUD range today is located from 1.6139 to 1.5974 and not much different from yesterday. GBP/AUD range is located from 1.8964 to 1.8772.

Note EUR/AUD and GBP/AUD last 3 days traded at top of its ranges. The current spread runs an enormous 2812 pips and should run a minimum of 2600 pips, a difference of 200 ish pips. That's 200 pips and where shorts are located from a quick eyeball view.

EUR/USD as written, strategy is long until at least middle 1.1800's to low 1.1900's trade. EUR/USD traded to 1.1878 highs. EUR/USD's moment of truth comes at 1.1908. Break then higher and a failure then 1.1780 and 1.1762.

GBP/CAD also adds to deeply overbought to wide rangers and should've been included yesterday along with GBP/NZD, EUR/NZD, GBP/AUD, and EUR/AUD.

The Fed's Broad and Tri-Party Collateral Repo rate traded 0.05 and ranged from 0.05 t0 0.15 If ever a worthless interest rate traded, it's the Fed repo rate as this information won't earn 1 pip to any currency pair traded on the planet.

USD.PLN achieved 3.8600's target and +300 pips while USD/CNY achieved 6.4700.