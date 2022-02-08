As written Sunday, divergence existed between EUR/USD and GBP/USD Vs AUD/USD and NZD/USD. Divergence informed a gap existed and the gap favored AUD/USD and NZD/USD. The distant gap was forced to close by no other choice.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD traded lower would've closed the gap easily but AUD/USD and NZD/USD was oversold and fairly neutral to start the week for EUR/USD and GBP/USD. The correct result was EUR/USD and GBP/USD to remain neutral and dead for 2 days while AUD/USD and NZD/USD traded higher to close the gap.

As written Sunday, AUD/USD targets 0.7136 and 0.7155. AUD/USD traded to exactly 0.7136. Long from the 0.7072 Sunday open then all profit by 64 pips. Free money as only a click was required and never to sit and watch charts and waste valuable time.

AUD/USD remains oversold on a long only strategy.

As written Sunday, NZD/USD targets 0.6723 or 110 pips. NZD/USD as the slack currency over many months traded to 0.6653. Long from the Sunday open at 0.6613 then 40 pips are banked however the week contains 3 more trade days.

For 2 quick AUD/USD and NZD/USD trades, total profit = 104 pips.

NZD/USD remains oversold on a long only strategy. AUD/USD as a middle currency pair to NZD/USD bottom position therefore AUD/USD will always outperform and trade more pips than NZD/USD.

As the EUR/USD, GBP/USD V AUD/USD and NZD/USD's gap closed then EUR/USD's turn to trade was available.

EUR/USD today dropped to 1.1396. As written Sunday, EUR/USD vital levels were located 1.1384, 1.1385 Vs 1.1524, 1.1530. EUR/USD then bounced from 1.1396.

USD/JPY's weekly trade was next on deck.

AUD/USD and NZD/USD's gap close opened the way for other currencies to trade as AUD/USD and NZD/USD paralyzed all currency pair movements.

USD/JPY weekly trade

The trade. USD/JPY short 115.56 and 115.63 to target 114.53. Long 114.53 to target 114.92.

Result. USD/JPY highs 115.54, lows 115.32. So far +22 pips and running.

USD/JPY candles and price methods

Only 2 methods exist to view USD/JPY today. The first is the forward price predictative power of candles. This method places every other trade method and trade system to shame. And takes 2 seconds for free money.

Or view USD/PY price methods as next bottom targets at 115.22, 115.14 and 114.93.

AMC stock or AMC Entertainment Holdings

Vital for stock trades are 3 vital aspects: PE Ratio, Dividend dates and NYSE stocks. Note AMC and 3 leters to signify NYSE and most quality stocks. PE ratios signify a high or low price. Dividend dates are special easy money trades.

AMC day trade today is the same as any financial instrument, long bottom and short tops as interest rate determinations to drive prices.

AMC today: 114.75, 114.83, 114.91, 114.99 and 115.07. Any price trades above or below intended parameters then free money exists to accounts.