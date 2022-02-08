As written Sunday, divergence existed between EUR/USD and GBP/USD Vs AUD/USD and NZD/USD. Divergence informed a gap existed and the gap favored AUD/USD and NZD/USD. The distant gap was forced to close by no other choice.
EUR/USD and GBP/USD traded lower would've closed the gap easily but AUD/USD and NZD/USD was oversold and fairly neutral to start the week for EUR/USD and GBP/USD. The correct result was EUR/USD and GBP/USD to remain neutral and dead for 2 days while AUD/USD and NZD/USD traded higher to close the gap.
As written Sunday, AUD/USD targets 0.7136 and 0.7155. AUD/USD traded to exactly 0.7136. Long from the 0.7072 Sunday open then all profit by 64 pips. Free money as only a click was required and never to sit and watch charts and waste valuable time.
AUD/USD remains oversold on a long only strategy.
As written Sunday, NZD/USD targets 0.6723 or 110 pips. NZD/USD as the slack currency over many months traded to 0.6653. Long from the Sunday open at 0.6613 then 40 pips are banked however the week contains 3 more trade days.
For 2 quick AUD/USD and NZD/USD trades, total profit = 104 pips.
NZD/USD remains oversold on a long only strategy. AUD/USD as a middle currency pair to NZD/USD bottom position therefore AUD/USD will always outperform and trade more pips than NZD/USD.
As the EUR/USD, GBP/USD V AUD/USD and NZD/USD's gap closed then EUR/USD's turn to trade was available.
EUR/USD today dropped to 1.1396. As written Sunday, EUR/USD vital levels were located 1.1384, 1.1385 Vs 1.1524, 1.1530. EUR/USD then bounced from 1.1396.
USD/JPY's weekly trade was next on deck.
AUD/USD and NZD/USD's gap close opened the way for other currencies to trade as AUD/USD and NZD/USD paralyzed all currency pair movements.
USD/JPY weekly trade
The trade. USD/JPY short 115.56 and 115.63 to target 114.53. Long 114.53 to target 114.92.
Result. USD/JPY highs 115.54, lows 115.32. So far +22 pips and running.
USD/JPY candles and price methods
Only 2 methods exist to view USD/JPY today. The first is the forward price predictative power of candles. This method places every other trade method and trade system to shame. And takes 2 seconds for free money.
Or view USD/PY price methods as next bottom targets at 115.22, 115.14 and 114.93.
AMC stock or AMC Entertainment Holdings
Vital for stock trades are 3 vital aspects: PE Ratio, Dividend dates and NYSE stocks. Note AMC and 3 leters to signify NYSE and most quality stocks. PE ratios signify a high or low price. Dividend dates are special easy money trades.
AMC day trade today is the same as any financial instrument, long bottom and short tops as interest rate determinations to drive prices.
AMC today: 114.75, 114.83, 114.91, 114.99 and 115.07. Any price trades above or below intended parameters then free money exists to accounts.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1420 as investors await US inflation
The EUR/USD pair spent Wednesday pivoting around the current price zone, lacking directional strength as market players get ready for another record in US CPI.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3550 following BOE's Pill's comments
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3600 earlier in the day as investors assess the latest comments from BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill, who said that the outlook for the bank rate was uncertain beyond the coming months.
Gold Price Forecast: Broad dollar’s weakness makes gold shine Premium
Gold is up for a fourth consecutive trading day, changing hands at fresh weekly highs above $1,834.00 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from the greenback softer tone, the latter triggered by retreating US government bond yields alongside persistent strength in equities markets.
Shiba Inu price enters new uptrend towards $0.00005
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
GBP/NZD on the edge of the cliff, levels to watch and the next trigger to move it Premium
Where is GBP/NZD heading? We have received a question about this cross, which had a significant rally through early February. At that point, it began trading in a limited range, and may now find its way down.