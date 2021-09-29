Last March as posted, the 10 year yield trade price was 1.577 and the range was located from 1.3305 to 1.8448 or 51 points. Above 1.8448 targeted 1.9819. Below 1.3305 targeted 0.805. March achieved highs at 1.7580 and June broke below 1.3305 and traded 1.1290 lows both June and July.

Note March vital MA's 0.805, 1.3305 and 1.8448 Vs today 1.1803, 1.2290 and 1.6146. The MA at 0.805 is today 1.1803, a 37 point rise in 6 months.

Today's 10 year yield at 1.51 trades a 38 point range from 1.2290 to 1.6146. Below 1.2290 targets 1.1803 then bottom lows at 1.064, 0.8955, 0.8527, 0.7423. Above 1.6146 targets a 25 point range from 1.6146 to 1.8696.

Most vital to target 1.2290 is 1.4218.

The 10 year yield trades above the 5 year average at 1.9321 and explains Gold above its 5 year average at 1.1400's at last check.

At current 1.51, the 10 year next resistance is located at 1.5625, 1.6146 then upon a break 1.6183.

Here's the price path to 1.4218 as follows: 1.5905, 1.5784, 1.5664, 1.5423, 1.5302, 1.5182, 1.4941, 1.4820, 1.4700, 1.4579, 1.4459, 1.4338 and 1.4218.

From 1.4218 as follows: 1.3603, 1.3303, 1.3003, 1.2403, 1.2103,

Daily trades are found at roughly 2 points before the next vital level.

Current averages and vital points reported today should hold for about 3 months.

The strategy below 1.6146 is short as the price at 1.6246 not only represents a vital break to target higher prices but the price is to high within the distribution.

Yesterday 10 year yield closed at 1.536 and this close offers supports for today at 1.5218 and 1.5141 and above resistance at 1.5503 and 1.5581.

USD/CAD weekly trade results

Weekly trade as posted Sunday:

1st Leg.

Short 1.2700 and 1.2713 to target 1.2629. USD/CAD traded today 1.2717.

However yesterday's short from 1.2707 traded to 1.2667 lows or 40 pips.

As suggested to the first leg: The option remains open for long USD/CAD as the 1st leg.

USD/CAD this week had 2 trade options to trade long as the target was previously known Sunday. Lows achieved 1.2608 and 1.2594.

Once target achieves then next is 2nd, 3rd and 4th legs to the overall weekly trade.