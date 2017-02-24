Currency forecast of the week starting 26th February for USD Index, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD

The FOMC meeting was the news of last week, which made many financial analysts believe that the FED might hike the interest rates in March. Yellen warned us that since the US economy is doing better and if the data continues to be positive, a rate hike will surely happen. As usual, she has not said if March will be the time, but she has confirmed that the forecasted 2/3 interest rate hike is still on the table for this year.

Last week I wrote about the US Dollar re-testing the 102.00 price area. Yes, the currency appreciated until Wednesday, but failed to make a new high from last week, whilst the price closed at the same price as it opened, which left us with a Doji candlestick. I will not be surprised if the currency continues to either stay in the same price area for the next few weeks or goes back to test the 102.00/50 price area. If the price continues not making new highs or lows, that will signify to us traders, that the market is waiting for the Federal Rate announcement.

Next week I should be able to have a better understanding of the future direction of the Dollar Index. On Tuesday 28th there will be another piece of information to analyse when the result of the Financial Consumer Confidence is released. If positive, it will be an indicator of the financial market and FED, that the consumer (US citizens) has confidence in the future economy of the USA and also where it is heading politically. Negative data, as was the case last month, will send out the message that uncertainty is reigning and that instead, people are saving and expecting rainy days ahead.

EURUSD

This week again, from the front of the Fundamental news, there is no important data expected from the Eurozone. The EURUSD, contrary to the US Dollar Index, managed to make new lows, as I predicted in my last week’s blog. Last week, we not only had a new low but there was also a retracement which indicates a possible sell opportunity for this coming week. I will continue to use the same trade idea as last week as I expect more depreciation in the Euro vs the US Dollar, which is probably trying to reach the 1.0440 price level.

Trade idea: Two sell opportunities I see in this currency pair.