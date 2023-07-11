Currency chronicles: A captivating recap of the week's forex trends (July 3-7, 2023)

Last week in the forex market, those who purchased commodity-linked currencies faced a challenging time due to concerns about global growth and the Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook. As a result, the overall trading atmosphere leaned towards risk aversion, and the Japanese yen emerged as the top-performing currency of the week.
Moreover, the U.S. dollar concluded the week negatively after the highly anticipated release of the Non-Farm Payrolls report. Although the report indicated a robust employment environment, the net job growth figure fell short of expectations.
In case you missed the major headlines in the forex market, here's a recap of last week's FX scene.
USD pairs
Source: TradingView, Prime Market Terminal
At the beginning of the week, the dollar weakened against currencies like NZD, AUD, and even GBP due to expectations of a more hawkish approach from central banks of commodity-linked currencies such as the RBA and RBNZ.
Nonetheless, on Thursday, dollar bulls regained strength as strong labour market reports in the United States supported the Fed's hawkish stance outlined in the June meeting minutes.
The positive outlook was short-lived as market sentiment quickly shifted on Friday. The official government jobs data for June was mixed, with particular attention on the sluggish rate of net job additions. This likely contributed to the sell-off of the dollar following the release.
Bullish headline arguments
- The FOMC meeting minutes indicated a slower pace of interest rate hikes ahead, with 12 out of 18 members expecting at least two more hikes this year.
- ADP Private Payrolls for June exceeded expectations at 497K (forecast: 160K; previous: 267K).
- U.S. Challenger Job Cuts in June dropped to an 8-month low at 40.71K (forecast: 103K; previous: 80K).
- ISM Services PMI for June improved to 53.9 from 50.3 in May, with the Prices Index declining to 54.1 and the Employment Index rising to 53.1. The New Orders Index also saw an increase to 55.5.
- S&P Global U.S. Services PMI for June came in at 54.4, slightly lower than May's reading of 54.9, but still indicating expansion. Companies noted strong client demand and a sustained uptick in new business.
- The U.S. unemployment rate dipped to 3.6% in June, surpassing the forecast and previous figure of 3.7%. Average Hourly Earnings also showed growth at 0.4% month-on-month (forecast: 0.3% month-on-month; previous: 0.4% month-on-month).
Bearish headline arguments
- S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI for June remained unchanged at 46.3 (as forecasted), indicating contraction and reflecting May's reading of 48.4.
- ISM Manufacturing PMI for June dropped to 46.0 (forecast: 48.0; previous: 46.9). The Employment Index fell by -3.3 to 48.1, and the Prices Index declined to 41.8.
- U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls for June came in below expectations at 209K (forecast: 250K; previous: 306K).
EUR pairs
Source: TradingView, Prime Market Terminal
Throughout the week, the euro's performance was varied, primarily serving as a counter currency despite the release of lower-tier data from the Eurozone.
There was a noticeable tendency towards bearishness, possibly influenced by the Euro area PMI updates falling below expectations. However, the euro rebounded as overall risk sentiment took a more negative turn towards the end of the week.
Bullish headline arguments
- ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel expressed the view that the interest rate hiking cycle is not yet complete, citing upside risks to the price outlook.
- Germany's exports in May 2023 recorded a slight decrease of -0.1% month-on-month (-0.7% year-on-year), while imports increased by +1.7% month-on-month (-8.6% year-on-year).
- Germany's HCOB final services PMI declined from a 13-month high of 57.2 in May to 54.1 in June.
- France's industrial production rose by 1.2% month-on-month in May, following a 0.8% increase in April.
- Germany's factory orders for May exhibited significant growth of +6.4% month-on-month, surpassing the forecast of +1.5% month-on-month (previous: +0.2% month-on-month).
Bearish headline arguments
- The HCOB Eurozone Services PMI Business Activity Index for June dropped to 52.0 from 55.1 in May.
- Euro Area Industrial Producer Prices in May declined by -1.9% month-on-month (previous: -3.2% month-on-month) and -1.8% month-on-month in the European Union.
- Spain's HCOB services PMI decreased from 56.7 in May to 53.4 in June, with persistent wage pressures being the main driver behind higher input prices.
- France's HCOB services PMI experienced a decline from 52.5 to 48.0, marking the sharpest pace of contraction since February 2021, as demand faltered.
- The HCOB Eurozone Construction PMI for June came in at 44.2, slightly lower than the previous reading of 44.6, indicating a marked deterioration in activity in Germany, the steepest decline since February 2021.
- Euro Area Retail Sales for May remained unchanged at 0.0% month-on-month (forecast: 0.3% month-on-month), while year-on-year figures showed a decline of -2.9% (forecast: -3.2% year-on-year; previous: -2.9% year-on-year).
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps gains below 0.6700 on upbeat Aussie data, softer US Dollar
AUD/USD is holding a renewed uptick below 0.6700, justifying the Australian upbeat sentiment data and extended US Dollar weakness. The Aussie pair also benefits from the downbeat US inflation expectations, as well as the softer US jobs report.
USD/JPY slumps below 141.00 as US Dollar extends losses with yields
USD/JPY is accelerating declines below 141.00, hitting fresh multi-week lows in Tuesday's Asian trading. The US Dollar is extending its weakness alongside the US Treasury bond yields on dovish Fed signals and softer inflation expectations.
Gold upside appears limited until 21 DMA resistance holds Premium
Gold price is struggling to extend last week’s recovery gains while keeping its range below the $1,930 threshold so far this Tuesday. Gold price witnesses a bull-bear tug-of-war, as markets await the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) for a fresh directional move.
Polygon price unfazed by SEC-induced FUD, rakes in 45% gains for unphased investors
Polygon (MATIC) price has defied all odds thus far, surviving the turbulence of a regulation-intensive market to outperform even the untouched assets. Patient investors continue to reap the benefits of delayed gratification as investor interest in the token grows.
UK Unemployment Rate Preview: Persistent labor shortages likely to keep low levels
Jobs report for the United Kingdom could significantly impact the BoE rates outlook. The Unemployment Rate in the UK is likely to hold steady at 3.8% in the quarter to May. Office for National Statistics is set to publish the UK labor market report at 06:00 GMT.