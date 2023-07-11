Currency chronicles: A captivating recap of the week's forex trends (July 3-7, 2023)

Share:

Last week in the forex market, those who purchased commodity-linked currencies faced a challenging time due to concerns about global growth and the Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook. As a result, the overall trading atmosphere leaned towards risk aversion, and the Japanese yen emerged as the top-performing currency of the week.

Moreover, the U.S. dollar concluded the week negatively after the highly anticipated release of the Non-Farm Payrolls report. Although the report indicated a robust employment environment, the net job growth figure fell short of expectations.

In case you missed the major headlines in the forex market, here's a recap of last week's FX scene.

USD pairs

Source: TradingView, Prime Market Terminal



At the beginning of the week, the dollar weakened against currencies like NZD, AUD, and even GBP due to expectations of a more hawkish approach from central banks of commodity-linked currencies such as the RBA and RBNZ.

Nonetheless, on Thursday, dollar bulls regained strength as strong labour market reports in the United States supported the Fed's hawkish stance outlined in the June meeting minutes.

The positive outlook was short-lived as market sentiment quickly shifted on Friday. The official government jobs data for June was mixed, with particular attention on the sluggish rate of net job additions. This likely contributed to the sell-off of the dollar following the release.

Bullish headline arguments

The FOMC meeting minutes indicated a slower pace of interest rate hikes ahead, with 12 out of 18 members expecting at least two more hikes this year.

ADP Private Payrolls for June exceeded expectations at 497K (forecast: 160K; previous: 267K).

U.S. Challenger Job Cuts in June dropped to an 8-month low at 40.71K (forecast: 103K; previous: 80K).

ISM Services PMI for June improved to 53.9 from 50.3 in May, with the Prices Index declining to 54.1 and the Employment Index rising to 53.1. The New Orders Index also saw an increase to 55.5.

S&P Global U.S. Services PMI for June came in at 54.4, slightly lower than May's reading of 54.9, but still indicating expansion. Companies noted strong client demand and a sustained uptick in new business.

The U.S. unemployment rate dipped to 3.6% in June, surpassing the forecast and previous figure of 3.7%. Average Hourly Earnings also showed growth at 0.4% month-on-month (forecast: 0.3% month-on-month; previous: 0.4% month-on-month).

Bearish headline arguments

S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI for June remained unchanged at 46.3 (as forecasted), indicating contraction and reflecting May's reading of 48.4.

ISM Manufacturing PMI for June dropped to 46.0 (forecast: 48.0; previous: 46.9). The Employment Index fell by -3.3 to 48.1, and the Prices Index declined to 41.8.

U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls for June came in below expectations at 209K (forecast: 250K; previous: 306K).

EUR pairs

Source: TradingView, Prime Market Terminal

Throughout the week, the euro's performance was varied, primarily serving as a counter currency despite the release of lower-tier data from the Eurozone.

There was a noticeable tendency towards bearishness, possibly influenced by the Euro area PMI updates falling below expectations. However, the euro rebounded as overall risk sentiment took a more negative turn towards the end of the week.

Bullish headline arguments

ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel expressed the view that the interest rate hiking cycle is not yet complete, citing upside risks to the price outlook.

Germany's exports in May 2023 recorded a slight decrease of -0.1% month-on-month (-0.7% year-on-year), while imports increased by +1.7% month-on-month (-8.6% year-on-year).

Germany's HCOB final services PMI declined from a 13-month high of 57.2 in May to 54.1 in June.

France's industrial production rose by 1.2% month-on-month in May, following a 0.8% increase in April.

Germany's factory orders for May exhibited significant growth of +6.4% month-on-month, surpassing the forecast of +1.5% month-on-month (previous: +0.2% month-on-month).

Bearish headline arguments