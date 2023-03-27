Asia market update: Currencies and equities quiet; First weekend since the month began with no banking/credit news affecting Mon trading.
General Trend
- Financials trade generally lower amid continued banking uncertainty, with HSBC down -1.5%.
- Chinese markets lag after corporate earnings [Meituan, Sinopec, Greenland].
- Israeli shekel (ILS) down 1.7% vs USD after large protests in Israel as PM Netanyahu backs freeze on judicial legislation overhaul.
- Concerns around US bank deposit levels as they fell by $98.4B in the week ended March 15th (see North America below).
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.2% at 6,965.
- (AU) Greens say will support Govt plan to cut emissions: Australia now likely to pass rules on major polluter emissions - Green Party email.
China/Hong Kong
- (HK) Hang Seng opens -0.3% at 19,851.
- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,261.
- (CN) China Industry and Information Technology Min: To focus on key areas [including AI, biological manufacturing, smart vehicles and industrial supply chains].
- (CN) China Jan-Feb YTD Industrial Profits Y/Y: -22.9% v -4.0% prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY255B v CNY7.0B prior in 7-day reverse repos: Net injects CNY225B v drain CNY173B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8714 v 6.8374 prior.
- (CN) China Finance Ministry: Feb Net Local Government Debt Issuance CNY441.9B.
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.4% at 27,482.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Feb PPI Services Y/Y: 1.8% v 1.7%e.
South Korea
- (KR) Kospi opens +0.4% at 2,423.
- (KR) South Korea sells 5-year bonds: Avg Yield: 3.105%.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) sells 3-month Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSBs): Yield: 3.225%.
- (KR) South Korea Financial Services Commission to extend eased loan-to-deposit rules for banks.
- (KR) North Korea said to have fired 2 unidentified ballistic missiles towards Asia Sea - Korea press (Update: Japan Coast Guard says missiles likely already fallen).
Other Asia
- (TW) Taiwan launches stress tests on banks on US rates - Asia press.
North America
- US officials said to consider expanding emergency lending facility for banks, this is said to be one of the many considerations by officials - US financial press [update].
- (US) US bank deposits fell by $98.4B in the week ended March 15th - Fed's Assets and Liabilities of US Commercial Banks - H.8.
- (US) Fed’s Kashkari (voter) said too soon to forecast rate decision for the next Fed meeting – CBS [update].
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225 +0.5%, ASX 200 +0.1% , Hang Seng -0.9%; Shanghai Composite -0.8% ; Kospi -0.4%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.5%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 -1.25%.
- EUR 1.0758-1.0780 ; JPY 130.51-131.04 ; AUD 0.6637-0.6662 ;NZD 0.6194-0.6212.
- Gold -0.5% at $1992/oz; Crude Oil +0.25% at $69.44/brl; Copper flat at $4.0760/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750 after German IFO
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in daily range slightly above 1.0750. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved to 93.3 in March from 91.1 in February, helping the Euro stay resilient against the US Dollar in the European session.
GBP/USD regains 1.2250, Bailey speech eyed
GBP/USD is recovering above 1.2250, staging a tepid comeback in the European session. A broadly subdued US Dollar is lending support to the pair amid an improved market mood on ebbing global banking fears. Traders await Bailey's speech for fresh impetus.
Gold extends slide to $1,950 as US yields rebound
Gold price has extended its daily slide to the $1,950 area in the European session. Amid easing fears over a global banking crisis, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rebounds toward 3.5% on Monday, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Four reasons why SUSHI holders will have a bullish week despite SEC's move
SushiSwap price undid the early March gains in the last week after the SEC subpoenaed the platform’s head chef Jared Grey. As a result of this announcement, the token collapsed by roughly 18%.
Calm, so far
It's been comparatively calm in markets to start the week as Investors better understand the problems facing American banks today are not remotely similar to the subprime mortgage crisis.