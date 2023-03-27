Share:

Asia market update: Currencies and equities quiet; First weekend since the month began with no banking/credit news affecting Mon trading.

General Trend

- Financials trade generally lower amid continued banking uncertainty, with HSBC down -1.5%.

- Chinese markets lag after corporate earnings [Meituan, Sinopec, Greenland].

- Israeli shekel (ILS) down 1.7% vs USD after large protests in Israel as PM Netanyahu backs freeze on judicial legislation overhaul.

- Concerns around US bank deposit levels as they fell by $98.4B in the week ended March 15th (see North America below).

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.2% at 6,965.

- (AU) Greens say will support Govt plan to cut emissions: Australia now likely to pass rules on major polluter emissions - Green Party email.

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens -0.3% at 19,851.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,261.

- (CN) China Industry and Information Technology Min: To focus on key areas [including AI, biological manufacturing, smart vehicles and industrial supply chains].

- (CN) China Jan-Feb YTD Industrial Profits Y/Y: -22.9% v -4.0% prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY255B v CNY7.0B prior in 7-day reverse repos: Net injects CNY225B v drain CNY173B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8714 v 6.8374 prior.

- (CN) China Finance Ministry: Feb Net Local Government Debt Issuance CNY441.9B.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.4% at 27,482.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Feb PPI Services Y/Y: 1.8% v 1.7%e.

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens +0.4% at 2,423.

- (KR) South Korea sells 5-year bonds: Avg Yield: 3.105%.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) sells 3-month Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSBs): Yield: 3.225%.

- (KR) South Korea Financial Services Commission to extend eased loan-to-deposit rules for banks.

- (KR) North Korea said to have fired 2 unidentified ballistic missiles towards Asia Sea - Korea press (Update: Japan Coast Guard says missiles likely already fallen).

Other Asia

- (TW) Taiwan launches stress tests on banks on US rates - Asia press.

North America

- US officials said to consider expanding emergency lending facility for banks, this is said to be one of the many considerations by officials - US financial press [update].

- (US) US bank deposits fell by $98.4B in the week ended March 15th - Fed's Assets and Liabilities of US Commercial Banks - H.8.

- (US) Fed’s Kashkari (voter) said too soon to forecast rate decision for the next Fed meeting – CBS [update].

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 +0.5%, ASX 200 +0.1% , Hang Seng -0.9%; Shanghai Composite -0.8% ; Kospi -0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.5%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 -1.25%.

- EUR 1.0758-1.0780 ; JPY 130.51-131.04 ; AUD 0.6637-0.6662 ;NZD 0.6194-0.6212.

- Gold -0.5% at $1992/oz; Crude Oil +0.25% at $69.44/brl; Copper flat at $4.0760/lb.