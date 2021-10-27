After an overall positive performance from cryptocurrencies over the last few weeks, boosted in part by bitcoin reaching a new all time high along with the launch of the first ETF on bitcoin futures, we are seeing a significant pullback across the board. Bitcoin has dropped below the key $60,000 level reaching the lowest level in two weeks and has dragged the rest of the market down with it, leaving few exceptions as the crypto market cap fell back under $2,5 Trillion. While altcoins have had even larger reactions with many falling between 10-15%, this appears to be a somewhat expected correction as the market was in an extended upward move despite bitcoin trading sideways in the last few days. The situation remains uncertain, but it seems that Bitcoins performance continues to be crucial for the overall market and any significant moves for the main cryptocurrency will be amplified for the rest of them.
FTSE 100 encounters resistance ahead of UK budget announcement
While the overall performance of the FTSE100 has echoed that of its European counterparts, the UK index has encountered resistance around the 7250 handle after rising over 1% in the last week. Investors await today’s key budget announcement from chancellor Rishi Sunak where he will be outlining the post covid economy budget which is aimed at assisting in the economic recovery after the pandemic. The impact of such an announcement could vary depending on the scale of the measures implemented but it will be essential to reassure investors and consumers about the ongoing rise in inflation, supply chain issues as well as how the government plans to deal with unemployment.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1600 amid worsening mood
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat around 1.1600 amid worsening market mood, as China Evergrande fears and US-Sino woes re-emerge. The US dollar despite rising inflation fears. All eyes on US Durable Goods data, corporate earnings and ECB decision.
GBP/USD continues to edge lower toward 1.3700 ahead of US data
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during the European trading hours and extended its slide to a fresh weekly low near 1.3720. Investors await September US Durable Goods Orders data and the UK budget presentation.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1781 for further downside
Gold price extends losses amid resurgent US dollar demand. Market sentiment sours ahead of the critical US macro data. Falling US Treasury yields could help put a floor under gold price.
Dogecoin price to explode 50% as Shiba Inu profits head to DOGE
Dogecoin price has been on an uptrend for roughly a month, but the ascent seems to have evolved to a pattern that hints at a correction. Investors need to be aware of a short-term pullback for DOGE, which eventually results in a 50% climb.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision: Inflation prospects headline policy review Premium
The Bank of Canada is expected to continue tapering its asset purchases and maintain its current rate posture when it concludes it meeting on Wednesday at 10:00 am EDT. Overnight rate projected to be unchanged at 0.25%.