American stocks retreated modestly on Monday as the tensions in Russia rose. The Dow Jones fell by more than 400 points while the S&P 500 fell by more than 20 points. The Nasdaq 100 index turned higher as the market went on. Investors are anticipating that the world economy will see elevated risks going forward as energy prices soar and supply chain problems remain. Therefore, there is a likelihood that central banks will embrace a more hawkish stance even as the risks to global growth remain.
Cryptocurrencies bounced back as investors continued to buy the dips. Bitcoin moved above the $40,000 mark while Ethereum is above $2,800. In the past few days, there have been regulatory talk about these currencies. For example, in Europe, the ECB head has called for regulators to start toughening cryptocurrency regulations considering the ongoing sanctions. On Monday, several cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance announced that they will lock accounts of sanctioned Russians from their platforms.
The economic calendar will have a number of important events today. Earlier, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered its interest rate decision. It left interest rates unchanged and warned that inflation will remain at elevated levels for a while. Markit will publish the latest manufacturing PMI numbers from around the world. Other key economic numbers to watch today will be the latest UK home price index data from Nationwide and Canadian GDP data.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair tilted upwards in the overnight session. It rose to 1.1220, which was slightly above Monday’s low of 1.1123. The pair has also moved slightly above the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index has tilted upwards. The MACD has also started moving higher. Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as investors assess the risks posed by an ongoing war.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair has made a strong recovery after falling to the lowest point in three days on Monday. It is trading at 1.3415, which is higher than this week’s low of 1.3312. It has moved slightly above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. It has also moved to the middle line of the Bollinger Bands while the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) has moved upwards. The pair will likely keep rising today.
NZD/USD
The NZDUSD pair rose sharply as investors embraced a risk-off sentiment. It rose to a high of 0.6766, which was the highest level since Thursday last week. The pair managed to move above the 25-day moving average and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. The RSI and the MACD are also pointing upwards. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the pair will keep rising later today.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
