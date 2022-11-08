Crypto sentiment down as FTX drags market
Trouble on the cryptocurrency market today as FTX coin continues to be in freefall, trading around 17% lower and dragging sentiment. While the coin has bounced off the daily low, it remains under pressure while impacting other cryptocurrencies as well. Bitcoin is down 3.5% and has fallen below the $20,000 mark for the first time in several weeks while Ethereum is taking a major hit with a 5% drop. Furthermore, Binance, world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, announced that it will sell FTX tokens worth around $2.1 billion as a result of uncertainty related to Alameda Research, a company linked to the FTX exchange. Financial documents of Alameda verified by CoinDesk are pointing to issues with the balance sheet, namely asset value not corresponding to liabilities. While investors remain uncertain about the overall situation across markets, the crypto space may be a particularly volatile one in the near future with prices hovering around key levels.
US midterm elections – Potential surprise?
Americans will go to the poll stations today to vote and take part in the US midterms elections. While it is still unclear how things will play out, control over Congress is a key objective and pre-election surveys suggest that Republicans may get a majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats will retain control over the Senate. Voting closing times will depend on the state with key votes being held in Georgia (end - 12:00 am GMT) and Nevada (end - 3:00 am GMT) as those are close calls and may be decisive for who gains control. However, it should be noted that in some states other political parties also have representatives on the ballots besides Democrats and Republicans. This means that there is a possibility that neither of the candidates will get over 50% votes and that a run-off will be needed. As such, there is a chance that control over the Congress won't be fully determined until weeks after midterms when run-offs are held. However, it also should be noted that the S & P 500 gained in the 12-month period following each midterms since 1942, regardless of who was in power and whether the power was split between two parties. Markets started the day mixed with stocks attempting to extend the upward move while USD continues to dominate the currency markets as it adds pressure to commodity prices. While oil managed to retain some of its recent gains, it is also trading lower today with Brent and WTI down around 1%. Meanwhile, Gold has been able to remain above the key $1670 level and it remains to be seen if it will manage to act as a support once again or if it will extend the downward move.
