Major cryptocurrencies and Alt coins have been under increasing pressure as of late as economic conditions worsen. While the sell-off continued yesterday, pushing Bitcoin 7% lower and Ethereum down 8%, investors continued to lower their exposure to risky assets ahead of this week's Fed meeting as it is set to be a major event. The Fed is expected to finally accelerate the pace of its QE tapering, which could reduce part of excess liquidity in the markets and is generally viewed as a negative for high-risk asset prices, like equities and cryptos. Meanwhile, it was reported yesterday that inflows into digital asset investment funds dropped below $100 million in the previous week, showing the second straight week of lower inflows indicating lower interest from investors during the ongoing correction. However, as we have seen several times in the past, corrections in the crypto market seem to have an impact on general sentiment but can also be reversed quite rapidly if investors were to receive an unexpected surprise.
Purple bricks down 20% after lettings error
Purple bricks stock price has dropped over 20% as the company recently announced it will set aside up to £9m to cover lettings errors . This delayed the release of the earnings report and could prove to be a hard to overcome hurdle as economic conditions continue to worsen and as the company contends with several more issues, including rising costs. While it remains to be seen if Purple bricks will manage to recover in the near future, the situation could continue to worsen until the ongoing matter is resolved.
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, trades above 1.1250
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound above 1.1250.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3230 area as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and was last seen trading unchanged on the day near 1.3230. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
