Major cryptocurrencies and Alt coins have been under increasing pressure as of late as economic conditions worsen. While the sell-off continued yesterday, pushing Bitcoin 7% lower and Ethereum down 8%, investors continued to lower their exposure to risky assets ahead of this week's Fed meeting as it is set to be a major event. The Fed is expected to finally accelerate the pace of its QE tapering, which could reduce part of excess liquidity in the markets and is generally viewed as a negative for high-risk asset prices, like equities and cryptos. Meanwhile, it was reported yesterday that inflows into digital asset investment funds dropped below $100 million in the previous week, showing the second straight week of lower inflows indicating lower interest from investors during the ongoing correction. However, as we have seen several times in the past, corrections in the crypto market seem to have an impact on general sentiment but can also be reversed quite rapidly if investors were to receive an unexpected surprise.

Purple bricks down 20% after lettings error

Purple bricks stock price has dropped over 20% as the company recently announced it will set aside up to £9m to cover lettings errors . This delayed the release of the earnings report and could prove to be a hard to overcome hurdle as economic conditions continue to worsen and as the company contends with several more issues, including rising costs. While it remains to be seen if Purple bricks will manage to recover in the near future, the situation could continue to worsen until the ongoing matter is resolved.