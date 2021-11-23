Crypto markets rebound, oil prices surge as US taps into emergency reserves [Video]

Crypto markets rebound, after Monday selloff
Cryptocurrency markets rebounded during Tuesday’s trading session, as investors looked to buy Monday’s dip.
Markets had fallen by as much as 4% to start the week, with the price of Bitcoin nearing a 5-week low, however longer-term bulls saw this as an opportunity to increase positions.
After falling to a low of $56,474 on Monday, prices of BTCUSD rallied to an intraday high of $57,718 today.
Binance coin was one of the biggest climbers, and was up 6.63% as of writing, with Bitcoin and Ethereum up close to 2-4% respectively.
Many looking at technical analysis however believe that there could be further bearish pressure in upcoming sessions.
Oil prices surge, as U.S. taps into emergency reserves
Oil prices surged for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, as the United States began a coordinated release of its energy reserves.
The world’s largest economy confirmed that it will release 50 million barrels of crude, leading a joint mission with the UK, China, Japan, India and South Korea.
In a statement released following the move, a Senior member of the Biden administration stated that the move comes in response to the President’s desire to lower energy prices.
The source stated that, "We will continue talking to international partners on this issue. The president stands ready to take additional action if needed, and is prepared to use his full authority working in coordination with the rest of the world".
WTI climbed to an intraday high of $79.69 on the news.
