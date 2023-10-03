Oil prices fell for the fourth session in a row after hitting 13-month highs. The spot price of a barrel of WTI approached $94 in what looked like a desperate last-ditch attempt by the bulls to assert their superiority.
However, this appeared to be the third wave of gains in the rally since the price collapse in June. Since last Thursday, intraday rallies have been suppressed by heavy sell orders. WTI briefly dipped below $87 on Tuesday, down 7.5% from last week's peak.
Concerns over a slowing global economy triggered heavy sell orders that overwhelmed intraday rallies. This sustained pressure appears to be more than just a moment of market cooling and is in line with the typical wave pattern, which now suggests three downward impulses.
Last month, a divergence formed on the daily RSI timeframe when a higher price peak coincided with a lower oscillator peak. This is often a sign of exhaustion of bullish momentum. It is also important to note that the index has already retreated from the overbought zone, indicating the start of the decline.
Potentially, the next downside target is the $84.4 per barrel area. The 50-day moving average is concentrated here, as are the early August and mid-April price peaks.
However, oil could go even lower. The global economic slowdown and falling final demand are now working against it. Moreover, black gold has long been rising against a rising dollar and falling markets. And now it may well catch up with the markets, which are falling, with redoubled strength.
An essential signal from exporters: reports of rising oil exports from Russia and Saudi Arabia last month, reducing the market deficit and raising questions about whether the cartel's production ceiling is as firm as it seems.
More solid support for oil may only come with a drop to $78. That's the 50-week moving average, but we wouldn't be surprised to see a drop to $75 by the end of the year. These are high levels by historical standards, but they no longer look like a drag on the economy and a good reason for further policy tightening.
From a global perspective, lower oil prices will now be a boon for equity indices rather than a sign of waning risk appetite, as is usually the case.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates below 1.0500 ahead of US data
EUR/USD rose toward 1.0500 in the European morning on Monday but struggled to gather further bullish momentum. The cautious market stance makes it difficult for the pair to continue to stretch higher as investors await mid-tier data releases from the US.
GBP/USD consolidates daily losses above 1.2050
Following a short-lasting recovery attempt to the 1.2100 area in the European morning on Tuesday, GBP/USD turned south and declined toward 1.2050. Although the pair managed to find support near that level, the recovery remains limited amid the risk-averse market atmosphere.
Gold stays below $1,830 as US yields edge higher
Gold price staged a correction and stabilized above $1,820 after falling to a multi-month low of $1,815 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 4.7% ahead of US data, not allowing XAU/USD to extend its rebound.
Chainlink price still trapped in range despite exhausted macro downtrend
Chainlink price eyes the upper boundary of a range at $8.148. It comes after the macro downtrend concluded, and could be the path to a new confirmed macro uptrend for LINK.
US JOLTS Preview: Job openings expected to remain broadly unchanged in August
JOLTS report will be watched closely by Federal Reserve officials ahead of September jobs data. Job openings are forecast to hold steady at around 8.8 million on the last business day of August.