Mainland European markets lead the way despite ongoing fears around rising covid cases. Energy markets are under pressure as China looks to release crude reserves.

CAC and DAX lead the way in early trade.

Airlines at risk if restrictions return.

Crude heads lower as China signal intent to release reserves.

Fears of around a resurgence in Covid cases in mainland Europe have done little to perturb investors, with the DAX and CAC both hitting record highs in early trade today. Speculation over a Christmas lockdown in the UK does raise risks for stocks, but questions over how wide reaching such measures would be does bring uncertainty over who the winners and losers would be in such an instance. Airlines are certainly an area of interest given the risk lockdowns would have upon bookings and confidence in the sector.

Crude oil has suffered sharp losses over the past 24 hours, with Biden's calls for a release of strategic reserves overshadowing the decline in US stockpiles announced yesterday. While Biden has had little success in attempting to force OPEC members into raising production to drive down energy prices, his latest ploy to push for a multilateral release of strategic reserves appears to have found support in China. A simultaneous release of stocks from both the US and China certainly brings some short-term relief given today’s declines, but there remains plenty of questions over whether the lack of new investment will ultimately lead to a long-standing supply deficit that pushes up energy prices for years to come.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 47 points higher, at 35,978.