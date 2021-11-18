Mainland European markets lead the way despite ongoing fears around rising covid cases. Energy markets are under pressure as China looks to release crude reserves.
-
CAC and DAX lead the way in early trade.
-
Airlines at risk if restrictions return.
-
Crude heads lower as China signal intent to release reserves.
Fears of around a resurgence in Covid cases in mainland Europe have done little to perturb investors, with the DAX and CAC both hitting record highs in early trade today. Speculation over a Christmas lockdown in the UK does raise risks for stocks, but questions over how wide reaching such measures would be does bring uncertainty over who the winners and losers would be in such an instance. Airlines are certainly an area of interest given the risk lockdowns would have upon bookings and confidence in the sector.
Crude oil has suffered sharp losses over the past 24 hours, with Biden's calls for a release of strategic reserves overshadowing the decline in US stockpiles announced yesterday. While Biden has had little success in attempting to force OPEC members into raising production to drive down energy prices, his latest ploy to push for a multilateral release of strategic reserves appears to have found support in China. A simultaneous release of stocks from both the US and China certainly brings some short-term relief given today’s declines, but there remains plenty of questions over whether the lack of new investment will ultimately lead to a long-standing supply deficit that pushes up energy prices for years to come.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 47 points higher, at 35,978.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD facing resistance at 1.1360, above attention would turn to 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair continued with the recovery from the lowest level since July 2020, near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1358, just a two-day high. The euro and the Swiss franc are up versus the dollar and among the top performers of the day.
GBP/USD struggles to stay above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.3500 on Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. The mid-tier data releases from the US were largely ignored by market participants.
Gold: Precious metal succumbs to dollar strength, profit-taking, levels to watch Premium
An asset that fails to benefit from good news is exposing its weakness – this adage is relevant for gold. XAU is struggling to hold onto $1,860, despite the drop of US 10-year yields below 1.60%. What would happen if yields return to attack 1.65%? That could erase a substantial chunk of the rally.
Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
Is the Federal Reserve leading markets back to normality? Premium
The Fed is not the first central bank to propose ending its emergency monetary policy. The BoC has already stopped its bond-buying. But the American institution is far more influential and will lead the parade of higher interest rates. What are the currency and market implications in the new and very different economic world?