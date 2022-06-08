US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 102.535.

Energies: Jul '22 Crude is Up at 120.94.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Down 20 ticks and trading at 137.10.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 84 ticks Lower and trading at 4137.75.

Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1851.80. Gold is 3 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Singapore and Sensex exchanges which are Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 25 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 06/07/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 06/07/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Tuesday morning, and this usually reflects a Downside Day. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow traded Higher by 264 points and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we concluded early that the markets would traded Lower as the USD, Bonds and Gold were all pointed Higher Tuesday morning and that usually reflects a Downside day. The markets had other ideas but ironically up until 1 PM yesterday afternoon the markets were Lower and then migrated Higher. But as we say each and every this can change and yesterday it did. Today we have Crude Oil Inventories and the 10 year bond auction starting at 1 PM this afternoon.