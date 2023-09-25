Share:

Weekly Forecast (September 25 – 29, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 88,37, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 94,34.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 88,37, which will be followed by moving down to support level 83,43.

Monthly forecast, September – October, 2023

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 82,72, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 93,67.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 82,82, which will be followed by moving down to support level 65.