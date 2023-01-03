Weekly forecast (January 3 – 5, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 76.70, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 83.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 76.70, which will be followed by moving down to support level 73.40.

Monthly forecast, January 2023

Uptrend scenario

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start or from resistance 83, or as soon, as the market drops below support level 76.70, which will be followed by moving down to support level 72 – 70.