Weekly forecast (December 14 – 16, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 73,60, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 76,90 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 83,34.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 73,60, which will be followed by moving down to support level 70,08 and 65,65.

Monthly forecast, December 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 76,25, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 85,40 and 92,93.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 76,25, which will be followed by moving down to support level 65,65.