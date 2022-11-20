Weekly forecast (November 21 – 25, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 80.49, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 83.54 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 85.40.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 80.49, which will be followed by reaching support level 76.90 – 74.96.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 92.28, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 107.68.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 92.28, which will be followed by reaching support level 76.90 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 65.65.