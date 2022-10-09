Weekly forecast (October 3 – 7, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 93,10, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 97,66.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 93,10, which will be followed by moving down to support level 85,41.

Monthly forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 97,66, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 107,86.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 92.10 – 97,66, which will be followed by reaching support level 76,10 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 65,65.

