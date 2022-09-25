Weekly forecast (September 26 – 30, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 81,73, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 86,68 and 90,19.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 81,73, which will be followed by reaching support level 76,98 and 73,10.

Monthly forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 92.93, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 101.88.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 92.93, which will be followed by reaching support level 76.98 and 62.43.

