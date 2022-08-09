This/next week forecast (August 8 – 5, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 92.93, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 101.88.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 92.93, which will be followed by reaching support level 85.41 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 76.98.

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 101.53, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 114.05.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 92.93, which will be followed by moving down to support level 85.41 and 76.98.