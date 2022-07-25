This/next week forecast (July 25 – 29, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 101.53, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 114.05.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 92.93, which will be followed by moving down to support level 85.41.

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario



Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 92.93, which will be followed by moving down to support level 85.41 and 76.98.

