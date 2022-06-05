This/Next Week Forecast (June 6 – 10, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 119.98, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 128.84.
Downtrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 119.98, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 115.56 and 111.37.
Previous week forecast
Monthly Forecast, June 2022
Uptrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 114.83 – 116.64, which will be followed by reaching support level 98.20.
Downtrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 116.64, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 130.50.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
