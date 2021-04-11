This/Next Week Forecast (April 12 – 16, 2021)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 62.27, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 65.65.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 57.25, which will be followed by moving down to support level 52.65.
Fundamental Analysis
Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level $53.
Monthly Forecast, April 2021
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 62.27, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 65.65.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 62.27, which will be followed by reaching support level 57.50 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 52.65.
