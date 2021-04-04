This/Next Week Forecast (April 5 – 9, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 62.2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 65.65.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 62.27, which will be followed by reaching support level 57.50.

Chart Crude

Previous week forecast

Oil

Fundamental analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level $53.

Chart Crude Oil

Monthly Forecast, April 2021

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 62.27, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 65.65.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 62.27, which will be followed by reaching support level 57.50 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 52.65.

Chart Crude oil

Previous month forecast

Oil

All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.1750 amid higher US dollar, upbeat mood

EUR/USD battles 1.1750 amid higher US dollar, upbeat mood

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750 as the US dollar holds the higher ground despite the upbeat market mood. Strong US jobs data and rising Fed rate hike expectations push the Treasury yields higher, weighing on the spot. US ISM Services PMI awaited amid light trading. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds above 1.3800 ahead of UK PM Johnson's speech

GBP/USD holds above 1.3800 ahead of UK PM Johnson's speech

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3800 amid lackluster Easter Monday trading. UK’s vaccine optimism battles the US dollar strength. The UK completed jabbing 10% population, as PM Johnson's next steps out of the lockdown awaited alongside the US services PMI data. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bulls remain at the mercy of USD price dynamics

XAU/USD bulls remain at the mercy of USD price dynamics

A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Monday. Rising US bond yields, Friday’s upbeat NFP report undermined the buck. The risk-on mood further dented demand for the safe-haven commodity.

Gold News

JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops

JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops

Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.

Read more

Forex Weekly Outlook: Services PMIs, Fed minutes dominate light data calendar

Forex Weekly Outlook: Services PMIs, Fed minutes dominate light data calendar

German CPI dipped to 0.5% in March, matching the forecast. This was down from 0.7% a month earlier. Eurozone CPI slowed slightly in March. Headline inflation slowed from 1.4% to 1.3%, while Core CPI dropped from 1.1% to 0.9%.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures