This/Next week forecast (March 29 – April 2, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 61.34, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 63.13 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 65.30.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 61.34, which will be followed by reaching support level 57.40.

Fundamental analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level $53.

Monthly forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 57.40, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 64.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 57.40, which will be followed by moving down to support level 52.

